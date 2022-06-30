ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Shinedown is playing a free concert in St. Pete on Friday

By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShinedown is currently in between dates in South Dakota and Europe, so it's pretty wild to see the popular Jacksonville hard-rock band scheduled to play a free concert at St. Petersburg's Daddy Kool Records tomorrow, Friday, July 1....

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

 

cltampa.com

Photos: Deland power-metal favorite Seven Kingdoms celebrates new album at Tampa's New World Brewery

Deland-based power metal quartet Seven Kingdoms was back in Tampa on Friday to celebrate the release of its new album Zenith, which dropped last month. Originally supposed to go down at the new Orpheum on Nebraska Avenue (still not ready yet) this gig—where Withering Earth, Jetter, and Red Calling open—moved to New World Brewery’s music hall just a few miles down the road.
TAMPA, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
