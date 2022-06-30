Arrest Made in Attempted Murder of Baltimore Police Sergeant

BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in a Fourth of July shooting that unfolded in southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Monday.
Officers were on patrol near North Glover Street shortly after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, police said.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unidentified male shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities.
Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities.
The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel.
The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said.
On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue.
This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities.
An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday.
The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said.
Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire.
The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released.
The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning.
The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, Md.- A man has been killed following a shooting in Easton Sunday evening. Easton Police says they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. at 108 Prospect Ave. Officers began life saving measures until Talbot County Paramedics arrived. On the way to the University of Maryland, Easton Hospital, the he died from his injuries.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A car crashed into a Family Dollar store in the Belair - Edison neighborhood of northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon. Baltimore City Police are on the scene of the crash along with medics on the 4500 block of Erdman Ave. The vehicle visibly damaged the windows and...
A man shot early Saturday in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital has died, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 3:34 a.m. to the 600 block of North Broadway, where a man was lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He died a short...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police released the name of a man whom someone shot and killed early Sunday morning in Capitol Heights. responded to a shooting early Sunday. Officers said they found 26-year-old James Johnson of Columbia shot inside a car in the 600 block of Addison Rd. S. […]
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound after being injured in a shooting in east Baltimore. 1:20 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers found a man suffering...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.
Someone shot the man in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue around 3:25 p.m., police said.
Officers who responded to the shooting noticed that he had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.
An ambulance took the man to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injuries, police said.
Anyone with information on this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating an early morning Fourth of July shooting with one man killed. At approximately 3:12 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of North Glover Street when they heard discharging coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue. Once at the scene, officers located...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week, according to authorities.
Investigators are searching for Brandie Melany Diaz who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 28 in the Woodlawn area, police said.
Diaz is 5’2 and 110 pounds, according to authorities.
Anyone who has seen Diaz or who has information on her whereabouts please call 911 or 410-887-1340.
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old boy from Maryland has been arrested for the killing of a 16-year-old girl shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police. The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on June 19 in the 4400 block of 3rd Street. Officers responded to the scene and found a 16-year-old girl...
