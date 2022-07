EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the first installment of their tax bill is coming due. “With the holiday weekend approaching I want to remind everyone that the first of four tax installments will be due July 7,” Slusser said. “Our office is closed Monday, July 4, but will otherwise be open for business from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Tuesday-Friday.”

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO