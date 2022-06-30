On the Town: 6/30 @ 8AM

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — State authorities say a 35-year-old man has died following a crash on Lake Murray that happened Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the crash occurred as the man was being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski. Preliminary details suggest the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, collided with another watercraft in the area of Dreher Island State Park.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO