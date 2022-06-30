On the Town: 6/30 @ 8AM

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — State authorities say a 35-year-old man has died following a crash on Lake Murray that happened Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the crash occurred as the man was being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski. Preliminary details suggest the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, collided with another watercraft in the area of Dreher Island State Park.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:56 a.m. on West Parker Road near Castell Drive. A Ford pickup truck was traveling east when it collided with a Honda traveling west on West Parker Road according […]
CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured in a Chesnee shooting Saturday night. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Emory Road at 10:37 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw one person had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re looking at classic July weather for this week, with hot and muggy conditions dominating! Each afternoon we’ll have to be on-watch for storms. Tonight will bring scattered showers and storms, but they should be short lived and severe threat is low. Tuesday...
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday in Easley. According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Green Meadow Lane at 4:48 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound. Deputies said the […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in an abandoned home in Greenville. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to South Leach Street in reference to a woman found dead inside an abandoned home. Upon arrival, the coroner’s office identified the woman as 69-year-old Susan Elaine Donald. The coroner’s office said they […]
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said fireworks are not allowed within the limits of the city. Police said, each year on Independence Day, officers respond to numerous fight calls, disturbances and noise complaints associated with fireworks. Officers have confiscated many fireworks that violate city ordinance 22-124. The ordinance states the following: It […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday morning when a train hit a pickup truck in Pacolet. The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. on West Main Street at Vulcan Road. Authorities said 85-year-old Roland Gene Phillips of Pacolet, who was in the truck, was killed in...
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead on a Greenville County road Sunday night. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to A Street in the Poe Mill area around 7 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound […]
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested dozens of people after a drug bust involving six houses. Deputies said on Thursday, June 30, a six-month-long drug investigation by the Drug Task Force ended with seven search warrants being executed and numerous arrests being made.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The splash pad at Unity Park in Greenville reopened Friday morning following a month of operation. We previously reported that the park’s popular feature was not working and staff has been on site trying to fix the issue. The park closed the splash pad for two weeks from June 20 to […]
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We know about the issues on Madden Bridge Road, in Pickens County. The road is in Central, between Highway 93 and Six Mile Highway. Your submissions told us the conditions were bad from Six Mile Highway to R.C. Edwards Middle School. So, we looked into this for you.
