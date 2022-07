What a difference a decade makes. Ten years ago, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra said it was in serious financial peril (a $19.8 million accumulated deficit), that it needed to reduce the number of performances each season, reduce the number of musicians in the orchestra and significantly reduce the salaries of the players. That led to labor negotiations between the ASO and its musicians that ended in extended and bitter lockouts in 2012 and again in 2014, and ultimately the resignation of Stanley Romanstein, the ASO’s president and CEO.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO