Nassau police raise funds for Buffalo, Uvalde victims

By Patrick J. Ryder, Nassau County Police Commissioner
Herald Community Newspapers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nassau County Police Department is trying to do its part to spread a little joy to children in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas — the sites of two of the worst mass shootings in the country this year. On June 21 at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, the Nassau County...

