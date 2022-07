The Hawks’ single most significant problem on the offensive end of the court was their lack of a second playmaker after Trae Young. He had to be on the ball to be effective, which isn’t indicative of the type of player he is, but rather the lack of playmakers and ball handlers surrounding him. Atlanta was one of the best offenses in the Association last year during the regular season; however, once they got to the playoffs, a team like Heat was able to bully them into submission, given how predictable the Hawks were on offense.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO