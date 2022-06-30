ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 30 AM Edition) 01:46

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.

City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.

(credit: City of Santa Ana)

Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city.

"The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.

Comments / 25

Rick.G
4d ago

now hopefully Anaheim will enforce that law and the food vendors on major highways . it looks too much like Mexico

Reply(8)
10
Michael R. Koppers
3d ago

I'm curious how 12 motorcycles in a back yard is a hazard to his neighbors?for that matter, who cares how many cars the man has in his back yard other then a nosey neighbor jealous of their neighbors ... it's sad

Reply(2)
2
 

