Delta pilots around nation picket for increased wages, schedule changes

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 30 AM Edition)

Thousands of Delta Air Lines pilots picketed for an increase in pay and a change in scheduling at numerous terminals around the nation on Thursday.

In Los Angeles, dozens of pilots gathered outside of LAX's Upper-Level Terminal 3 and called for an end to the delayed negotiations that began earlier in 2022. Pilots are hoping to receive an increase in pay and for company officials to change scheduling in a manner that limits flight disruptions.

"When delays or cancellations happen, the pilots share in our passengers' frustration," said Jason Ambrosi, a union official and Delta pilot, said in a statement on Monday. "As long-term stakeholders in our airline, seeing our operational reliability suffer is bad business and puts the Delta brand at risk."

In a response, Delta Air Line officials issued a statement to CBS MoneyWatch , which said: "This informational exercise by some of our off-duty pilots will not disrupt our operation for our customers. Our goal remains to continue providing Delta pilots with an industry-leading overall contract with the best compensation based on pay, retirement, work rules and profit sharing."

It's important to note that the protest comes during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, as Delta estimates it will transport between 3.0 and 3.1 million travelers between Thursday and Tuesday for the 4th of July holiday.

Pilots also gathered in Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, New York and Seattle.

