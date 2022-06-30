ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CU Buffs focusing heavily on Texas for 2023 class

By Jack Carlough
 4 days ago

The Buffs’ list of 2023 commitments is growing rapidly this summer. In the month of June alone, they’ve added five new pledges to bring the total to 15.

Looking at the class closer, it’s clear that Karl Dorrell is directing much of his recruiting energy towards the state of Texas . Four of those June commitments hailed from the Lone Star State and three other 2023 Texans ( AJ Newberry , Kam Bizor and Adrian Wilson) are also on board for Boulder.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman elucidated this trend in a recent article by the San Jose Mercury News :

Colorado also hit the Lone Star State, with commitments from three-star receiver Wesley Greaves and two unrated prospects: offensive linemen Tyrone McDuffy from El Paso and Drew Perez from powerhouse Carroll High School in Southlake.

The Buffaloes are going back to the state they recruited during their Big 12 and Big 8 days.

