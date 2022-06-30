Everything You Need to Know About Stand-on Mowers

The Cheetah was Lamborghini’s first attempt to develop an off-road vehicle. The model is based on FMC’s XR311 prototype developed for the military in 1970 and featured a fiberglass body. Under the hood, it had a 5.9-liter Chrysler engine that delivered a total of 180 horsepower. However, the fact that the engine was placed in the rear gave the Cheetah very poor handling characteristics and the U.S. Army never got to test it. Instead of the Cheetah, Lamborghini developed the LM002 - a model with a similar design and a 12-cylinder engine from the Lamborghini Countach mounted in the front.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO