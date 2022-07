Bloomington-Normal’s favorite son returned to his college town to help raise funds for Marcfirst. Collins entertained the crowds with stories of days at ISU, playing for the first black had coach in NCAA Division I history, his Chicago Bulls days and the infamous 1972 Munich Olympics. Interviewed by the “Voice of the Redbirds” Dick Luedke, Collins spun story after story for an engrossed audience.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO