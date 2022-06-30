ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

Guardian Initiative Botetourt hopes to make schools safer

By Camden Lazenby
wfirnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary...

wfirnews.com

Comments / 0

WSLS

Roanoke can turn to LGBTQ community center for queer literature

ROANOKE, Va. – LGBTQ books tend to make it on book ban lists. But a library in Roanoke is protecting LGBTQ content to give people a chance to connect to literature. The Roanoke Diversity Center offers more than 3,000 books featuring LGBTQ challenges and characters. Library Manager Samantha Rosenthal...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke celebrates Independence Day with Freedom First Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A festival to celebrate Independence Day took place for the first time at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. The Freedom First Festival at Elmwood Park started off at 11 a.m. Sunday with live music from local bands. There was also an area for kids to explore. “We’re...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Seibert to represent region’s interests on Virginia Board of Education

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Alan Seibert says he looks forward to representing the interests of our region on the Virginia Board of Education. Seibert is the former Superintendent of Salem City Public Schools, and he currently serves as Constituent Services and Government Relations Officer for Roanoke City Public Schools.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vinton community comes together to help families affected by fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Vinton came together to support their neighbors who were affected by the fire. Many local shops donated food, lemonade, and water for the crews working to extinguish and clean the area. The Charles R. Hill Community Center is collecting donations to help the people who lost their belongings in the fire. Community Programs Director Chasity Barbour says they are accepting food, clothing, and money for the families who’ve been affected.
VINTON, VA
NRVNews

Bramlett, Billy Junior

Billy J. Bramlett was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He left this world suddenly on June 27, 2022 at age 75. He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Janet Ponton Bramlett, and his three children Carla Hale (Husband Joe Hale) of Blacksburg, Todd Bramlett of Christiansburg, and Kimberly Bramlett of Christiansburg. He was very loved by his grandson, Justin Hale, and as a passionate animal lover, Billy also considered his animals Lexie, Blossom, and Fluffy as part of his family, who remained by his side.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Proud Patriots of SML have multiple speakers

The Proud Patriots of SML hosted a diverse group of speakers for their June meeting, all of whom were considered “extremely interesting and informative.”. Sen. Bill Stanley of Virginia District 20 talked about the challenges of putting together a budget that addresses the priorities of the new administration, in a Senate Chamber controlled by the opposition party. One of his disappointments was the budget for school choice tax credits was slashed by 50 percent, to less than $10 million. The biennial budged has exploded in recent years to approximately $224 billion.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Fireworks on the Riverfront, Salem Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships Road Race kicks off at 6:30 a.m. It starts at the Botetourt Sports Complex today. The Road Race is a cycling race where participants start as a group at the same time and cover the same distance, but athletes won’t compete on both days. The race will last until 7:15 p.m.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fire devastates section of downtown Vinton

Third annual Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic Returns. Former Radford University baseball player returns …. Whitewater? Paddle sports course proposed for Wasena …. One in custody following NW Roanoke shooting, police …. Roanoke Fire-EMS demonstrates risks of not practicing …. What you need to know about fireworks in Virginia. LIST: New...
VINTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton schedules modified for Fourth of July holiday

The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
STAUNTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vinton community reacts to devastating fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A fire overnight in downtown Vinton has brought business owners and residents to tears. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department responded to reports of a fire at approximately 1:54 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found the business DR Music in flames. Besides DR Music, firefighters say three other buildings suffered some sort of damage. One of those buildings, Edward Jones Investments, was what fire officials say, a total loss.
NewsBreak
whee.net

Starbucks is open in Martinsville

The new Starbucks in Martinsville on Commonwealth Boulevard has apparently opened although there has not been an official announcement from the company. At the same time, in nearby Roanoke, some Starbucks employees there are unionizing, joining a movement from other stores across the country. 14 workers at the Bridges Starbucks in Roanoke voted unanimously to form a union through Workers United according to WSET-TV. These workers are the first store to form a union in Roanoke and Southwest Virginia. Union members are pushing for guaranteed hours and guaranteed sick leave.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former St. Albans hospital sold to behavioral healthcare firm; more . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former St. Albans hospital sold to healthcare firm. The former St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital in Radford has been sold to Pyramid Healthcare, Inc., which plans to “transition the use back to...
RADFORD, VA
WSET

Mother of lost Lynchburg child located

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The mother of a lost boy was located Saturday morning after Lynchburg Police received a call around 8 am this morning about a small child walking alone in the 2800 block of Linkhorne Road. LPD thanks the community for its help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

$250,000 awarded to Roanoke lottery winner

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — A man was awarded $250,555 from the Virginia Lottery making him the second lottery winner this week from Roanoke. The winner, Dwayne Saunders bought a ticket for the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game at the Food Lion on Wildwood Road in Salem. According to Virginia Lottery News, the winning number sequence was 4-10-17-29-30 and was a random selection from the computer.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Estimated $1.5 million in damage due to Vinton fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has provided an update regarding the fire on Saturday morning in Vinton. The total estimated damage from all of the buildings is currently $1.5 million. Authorities are estimating damage to 101 E. Lee Avenue alone to be around $500,000. The Town of Vinton reports that no determination has been made yet in regards to what started the fire.
VINTON, VA

