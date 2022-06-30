Report: Former Liverpool Player Steve Nicol Sends Message To Chelsea's Christian Pulisic

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has advised Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea with reports of Raheem Sterling's potential arrival increasing.

The ex-Liverpool defender believes there won't be a lot of room left for the American should both Raphinha and Man City's number 7 make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic in action for Chelsea against Liverpool IMAGO / NurPhoto

Nicol's message was simply "Get out of there Christian Pulisic." (via ESPN )

The winger hasn't yet made the strong impression in England that he would have hoped for when he made the move to the Premier League in 2019, and now with these expected added reinforcements, he may not get the chance.

Despite Romelu Lukaku's departure, it doesn't appear that Thomas Tuchel and co are particularly interested in replacing the number 9 with a traditional striker and it instead seems that it will be Pulisic's position under threat.

Sterling on the attack for Manchester City. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With Raphinha's signature practically on the dotted line , the USA international is aware of at least one new danger and has a big decision to make whether to continue waiting around for his moment in blue or to start looking elsewhere.

