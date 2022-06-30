ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Collings Mountain Fire near Applegate Lake not active

By Jerry Howard
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says today a wildfire near Applegate Lake is moving toward containment. ODF says, "Firefighters made excellent progress on the Collings Mountain Fire overnight, lining 90% of the perimeter and beginning mop-up operations. All forward progress has been stopped and there is...

KDRV

ODF recon flights set to look for wildfires from storm

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry has two reconnaissance flights set today to look for wildfires sparked by this weekend's thunderstorm in Jackson County. The agency says it is borrowing Douglas Forest Protective Association air support today while, "We will also be fully staffed and ready to respond to additional fire starts that may be a result of this storm."
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Selma fire leaves ash and debris of structure

SELMA, Ore. --A Selma area shop and barn is gone today after a weekend fire destroyed the structure. The Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the Saturday night fire burned the building in the 6400 block of Lakeshore Drive. IVFD says its responded around 8pm along with American Medical Response...
SELMA, OR
KDRV

Weekend storm leaves clean-up for some Southern Oregonians

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Severe weather is leaving clean-up today for some Medford residents. A strong Saturday storm brought wind, hail, rain, lightning and thunder to the Rogue Valley. Medford had those elements, though some people locally only experienced light rain. Heavy rain in Medford caused runoff that included dirt, rocks...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odf
KTVL

Butte Falls resident opens Historic Butte Falls Tavern

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — After a Butte Falls resident bought the Historic Butte Falls Tavern in the heart of the tight-knit town and spent the past four-years remodeling it, the bar finally reopened for business on Saturday. Nick Rodgers and his wife Marissa hosted the grand opening for the...
BUTTE FALLS, OR
KDRV

Temporary lane closure on Interstate 5 near Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The southbound left lane of Interstate 5 two miles north of Rogue River is temporarily closed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is near milepost 50 and is expected to last through 9 p.m., according to ODOT. Drivers should expect delays while crews work to remove spilled lumber from the road median.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
oregontoday.net

Recreational use advisory issued for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake, July 4

PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a recreational use health advisory today for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure. The lake is in Klamath County. People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the lake where blooms are, as the major risk of exposure is from ingesting water. These toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, if you have skin sensitivities you may get a puffy red rash. Due to very hot weather between the time samples were collected and when OHA received results, people should be aware that the bloom and associated toxins may have spread beyond the area around Eagle Point. OHA recommends that people keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the lake and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum. People are encouraged to visit Upper Klamath Lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing and kayaking. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray. Sprays could lead to the risk of inhaling cyanotoxins.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands across Oregon & California due to storm

SUNDAY UPDATE: The last two Southern Oregon Pacific Power customers without power were restored with electricity by 9am Sunday in Medford. They were the last of a few lingering early Sunday morning outages also including Ashland, Talent and Brownsboro customers. UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Mount Shasta Resort closing for Fourth of July

MOUNT SHASTA CITY, Calif.-- For the last 25 years, many residents across Northern California have gone to the Mount Shasta Resort driving range to enjoy watching the city's Fourth of July fireworks show. But in 2022 that option will not be made available. According to the Resort's Facebook page, the...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Channel 6000

Oregon puts summer on pause, temps stay cool Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – They say summer doesn’t officially start around Portland until after the Fourth of July. Well, we have already had one heat wave and some warm days. It’s safe to say it has already arrived. Yet, temperatures are going to be cool Sunday, with highs likely in the lower 70s.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Cat missing for over a year finally reunites with Jackson County owner

PHOENIX, Ore. - Like the legendary king Ulysses returning home after his long Odyssey, a missing cat has returned home following a year and a half in the wild. Jackson County Animal Services reports that a good Samaritan brought her to the Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center thinking she had been hit by a car. Animal service workers then assisted the vets office in locating the extremely grateful owner thanks to the cat having a microchip with current owner information. The wandering lady didn't make it far. The cat was discovered only about a mile away from where she lived.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Storybook walk through downtown Grants Pass

Grants Pass - Josephine Community Library has partnered with downtown Grants Pass businesses to participate in a storybook walk as part of the library’s summer reading program. Getting children outside during the summer months. In the windows of local businesses are pages of the classic poem “I Wandered Lonely...
GRANTS PASS, OR

