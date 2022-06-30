Freitas headed to victory in DA race

STOCKTON — The unofficial final results are in, and as of Tuesday evening, Ron Freitas is the new San Joaquin County District Attorney.

The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters posted the unofficial final primary results on its website at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Acting ROV Olivia Hale said there are still a few hundred ballots to count, and final certification should be made soon. She said that if Freitas continues to retain more than 50% of the vote by a final July 7 certification, there would not be a run-off in November. Freitas a deputy district attorney and member of the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education, received 53,695 tallies for 54.53% of the vote.

Incumbent Tori Verber Salazar collected 44,775 ballots for 45.47% of the vote.

In the race for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat, Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding and Linden small business owner Steve Colangelo will be going head-to-head in a run-off on Nov. 7 as the top two vote-getters in the contest.

Ding tallied 5,584 ballots for 21.39% of the vote, while Colangelo garnered 5,295 votes for 20.28%.

Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne, who led the polls for one week while the ROV counted ballots, received 4,577 votes for 17.53%. Lodi Unified teacher Nancy St. Clair had 4,493 votes for 17.21%, while former San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputy and corrections officer Paul Brennan had 3,203 votes for 12.27%.

Former Sheriff Steve Moore received 2,957 votes with 11.33%.

Another race that will see a run-off in November is the U.S. Congress’ District 9 contest, which will see Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, and supervisor Tom Patti go head-to-head.

Harder led in votes since the polls closed June 7, and ultimately collected 38,862 ballots for 36.7% of the vote.

Patti held second for the entire time, garnering 30,734 votes for 29%.

Lodi resident Jim Shoemaker collected 15,372 tallies for 14.5% of the vote, according to the California Secretary of State’s election results.

The Secretary of State reported that voter turnout in San Joaquin County was just 28%, one of the lowest in the state.

According to the San Joaquin County ROV there are 385,040 registered voters in the county, but only 109,832 ballots were cast as of Tuesday. The Secretary of State has until July 15 to certify votes.