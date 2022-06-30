Haddonfield, NJ Prepares for Fourth of July Festivities

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — The festivities on Fourth of July weekend would not be complete without fireworks. A fireworks display just wrapped up in Haddonfield, Camden County on Sunday night. It capped off a day of fun for the whole family. As Independence Day celebrations kick off in cities across the country, hundreds opted in for quaint family fun in Haddonfield, New Jersey. “Love it, love it.” Ken Tomilson, the president of the Haddonfield Celebration Association, said. “This is a small town festival, you know. Nobody else does it.” It’s fun they haven’t had in years after the pandemic canceled festivities in 2020 and...

