Haddonfield, NJ

Haddonfield, NJ Prepares for Fourth of July Festivities

By Alyssa Sullivan
 4 days ago

Fourth of July is just a few days away, but are you still deciding...

CBS Philly

Hundreds Gather In Haddonfield For First Major Rollout Of Fourth Of July Fireworks Since Pandemic

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — The festivities on Fourth of July weekend would not be complete without fireworks. A fireworks display just wrapped up in Haddonfield, Camden County on Sunday night. It capped off a day of fun for the whole family. As Independence Day celebrations kick off in cities across the country, hundreds opted in for quaint family fun in Haddonfield, New Jersey. “Love it, love it.” Ken Tomilson, the president of the Haddonfield Celebration Association, said. “This is a small town festival, you know. Nobody else does it.” It’s fun they haven’t had in years after the pandemic canceled festivities in 2020 and...
105.7 The Hawk

10 unique museums you have to visit in New Jersey

Not all museums bore you with history lessons or old artwork. Some are interactive and unique to specific items you would never think of. Take a look at just 10 of New Jersey’s quirky museums. Silverball Retro Arcade. Travel back in time with the Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Trenton, NJ

Trenton is the capital of New Jersey and is located in Mercer County on the Delaware River. The city was once the capital of the United States, and today it is a historic city proud of its past, with a thriving present and a bright future. You can reach Trenton...
TRENTON, NJ
#South Jersey#Phl17
ocnjdaily.com

Tour de Donut Enjoys Sweet Ocean City Treats

They were back at it again, taste-testing their way around town. The Tour de Donuts team of Ocean City locals spent Saturday morning eating donuts, donuts and still more donuts. Tour de Donut began early Saturday morning. Six very determined and hungry bicyclists rode through town and onto the Boardwalk....
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Many Families Expected To Travel To Jersey Shore For July 4: ‘I Gave Up Other Things Just To Make It To Ocean City’

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Many families are expected to travel to the Jersey Shore for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. AAA estimates about 48 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles during the holiday weekend. Back again in Ocean City as it’s expected to be another busy day at the Jersey Shore. People are coming despite record high gas prices. We’re live at 9 am @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/PMsnPFb2Rq — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) July 2, 2022   “Crazy, the beach is packed,” Gigi Carroll said. “I have never seen so many people on the beach because we, as I said, we came...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

'The Office' Star Kate Flannery Spotted In NJ

Some "The Office" fans got a kick out of seeing one of the show's biggest stars this week in New Jersey. Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith "The Drunk" Palmer, threw out the first pitch at the Trenton Thunder game June 30. She was also spotted on the...
CELEBRITIES
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
seaislenews.com

Shark Catching Draws Attention in Sea Isle

Is it time to cue up the spine-chilling theme music from the 1975 blockbuster movie “Jaws?”. Photos and video have been circulating on social media in recent weeks showing sharks being caught off the beach in Sea Isle City or cruising around not too far offshore. Now, a local...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

158 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 158 cases, 21 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ

