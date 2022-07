LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re expecting a busy weekend at the lake. There’s a Fourth of July celebration at Cherokee Boat Landing, and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. If you are going out to have fun, the Department of Natural Resources wants you to do it safely. They say if you are boating under the influence, you will get caught, and arrested.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO