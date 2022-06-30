ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Local officials, veterans celebrate news Chillicothe VA Memorial Hospital will remain open

By Steven Collins For the Courier
 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE — A bipartisan push in Washington has effectively kept the doors open at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.

Members of the Senate Veteran’s Affairs Committee, of which Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman are members, accomplished this through opposition to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission process.

The AIR Commission was "not necessary", the committee said in a released statement and by halting the Senate approval of nominees, the commission ceases to exist.

“As Senators, we share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans,” the commission's statement reads. “We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward."

This opposition prevented recommendations from the Department of Veteran Affairs, which promoted closing the Chillicothe VAMC and replacing it with smaller clinics in both Chillicothe and Circleville, from coming to light. These recommendations were detailed in a 73-page document, which projected an enrollee population reduction and called the location "not optimally located."

In its stead, CVAMC will continue to serve as home to more than 1,400 and an estimated 20,000 southern Ohio veterans served annually.

The proposed closure in March was met with swift condemnation from local veterans at town halls across the region, including one held at Bristol Village.

Waverly Village Council discussed the matter in a prior council session, where Mayor Greg Kempton said council might create a resolution calling on Congress to not close the CVAMC.

During that May 17 session, Councilman Forest Blakeman said he had already called representatives in Washington and the statehouse. As a veteran, this issue mattered especially to him.

“I couldn’t make it any more clear to these folks how I felt and I still feel that way today,” he said, VA documents showing more than 1,800 in Pike County enrolled at the CVAMC. “I’ll do whatever I can for our veterans.”

Similarly, the Ohio House of Representatives passed a resolution in an unanimous, 89-0 vote calling on President Joe Biden to not go through with the recommendation.

State Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, co-sponsored that resolution with Rep. Mark Johnson, R-Chillicothe.

Following the recent announcement, Wilkin called it great news for the region and glad Washington saw eye-to-eye with many in the community.

“There was never a valid reason for closing the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, a facility which is critically important for many area veterans,” he said in a released statement.

