ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

GMFB breaks down how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can return to the Super Bowl

By Dustin Lewis
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILAXl_0gR3ysEU00

It will mostly all come down to the health of one superstar.

Similar to 2020 and 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be among the favorites in the NFL to contend for the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers will go as far as future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady can lead them at 45 years of age. The defense and running game can make it easier but ultimately Brady will make the difference between winning a ring and coming up short for the second year in a row.

Earlier this week, the panel of Good Morning Football; Sarah Walsh, Kyle Brandt, Devin McCourty, and Peter Schrager went into detail on how Tampa Bay can get back to the big game in 2022.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Could Turn Week 1 Foe Into a Friend

For the most part, the four hosts agreed that it will come down to Brady's health and if he can continue his outstanding run of longevity. Every year, the question is if Brady can keep it going and every year so far, he's proven that he can.

"It's a compliment to him that you guys are going to get into nuances of the o-line and the secondary," Kyle Brandt. "We're like 'the 45-year-old quarterback will be fine, it's not part of the conversation' I think it is. I just wonder, will this be the year? And we ask it every year. Will this be the year?

While it's fair to bring up Brady's age, it's clear that he's one of a kind. No one else in the history of the league has played at this high of a level so late in their respective careers.

“This guy defies everything,” Sarah Walsh said. “I see him up close, he looks 32. Yeah, it’s relevant to question his age, but he’s already proved we’re idiots for questioning him at this point. There was a point last year too that he couldn’t throw the deep ball anymore, right? And then how many touchdowns did he end up throwing? They get this corrected."

“There was this panic, the world’s falling apart, and then he’s second in MVP voting at the age that he was at," Walsh continued. "I think we’ve all learned you can’t doubt him anymore. He could be 50 and I’d go ‘Yeah, okay, well we learned our lesson.'”

Check out the full discussion from GMFB below.

READ MORE: Arizona State Sun Devils Rookie Is Potentially Bucs' Deebo Samuel

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Makes Viral Carmen Electra Comment: Fans React

Over the past few weeks, new Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been making headlines for his comments about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hill isn't done making headlines with his comments about Tua, though. Earlier this week, he made an appearance on the "It Needed To Be Said" podcast with his new quarterback.
NFL
BucsGameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected to cut former first-round wide receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a roster that is bolstered for another run at a Super Bowl. Ever since star quarterback Tom Brady unretired, the Buccaneers made it a point of emphasis to add talent through free agency, trades, and the draft to improve the team on both sides of the ball. It's arguable that this is the deepest unit from top to bottom that the franchise has fielded in quite some time.
TAMPA, FL
BucsGameday

Former Buccaneers starter signs with divisional rival

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made moves throughout the 2022 NFL Draft to improve the depth of the roster while also considering the salary cap. The Buccaneers surprised everyone when they invested a fourth-round pick to select punter Jake Camarda out of Georgia. In the aftermath of the weekend, it became...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tony Romo Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, as he's been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season. However, over the years, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has received some major support from notable quarterbacks. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said back in 2017 that he believes Kaepernick...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peter Schrager
Person
Sarah Walsh
Person
Kyle Brandt
brownsnation.com

NFL Insider Shares Latest Baker Mayfield To Seattle Update

Even if Deshaun Watson ends up getting an indefinite suspension, it’s hard to see Baker Mayfield suiting up for the Cleveland Browns again. He mentioned that both sides have moved on and it would take some reaching out from the Browns to persuade him to remain in Cleveland. Will...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football
FanSided

Lightning: 3 players who won’t be back next season after Stanley Cup loss

These three players for the Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning won’t be back next season. The Tampa Bay Lightning, arguably the best team in the NHL not named the Colorado Avalanche, entered this past season as back-to-back champions looking to become the first team since the Islanders in 80-83 (and fifth team ever) to win three straight Stanley Cups.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

New Colts QB Matt Ryan has been drawing rave reviews from his new teammates and coaches so far, especially for his command of some of the “soft” skills of playing quarterback like leadership. Indianapolis’ dissatisfaction with previous starting QB Carson Wentz in that area led to them trading Wentz after just one season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings: Who Will Fill The Cooper Kupp Role?

Since the Vikings brought Kevin O’Connell to be the head coach of the Vikings the Kupp role has been mentioned. Most people say Jefferson will fill the role with the sole reason of Jefferson is our best WR. I want to look bit deeper on what that means. (Luke Braun just did a great video on this conversation over on Locked On Vikings. Would recommend watching his video after reading this.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Scorebook Live

Jesuit’s (FL) Joquez Smith commits to Temple

TAMPA, FL – One of the top running backs in the Tampa Bay Area announced his decision on where he’s going to play his college ball, via Twitter on Friday, and it wasn’t too much of a surprise on where. Jesuit running back Joquez Smith announced he is committing to Temple. He becomes the first ...
MIAMI, FL
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy