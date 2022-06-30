GMFB breaks down how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can return to the Super Bowl

It will mostly all come down to the health of one superstar.

Similar to 2020 and 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be among the favorites in the NFL to contend for the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers will go as far as future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady can lead them at 45 years of age. The defense and running game can make it easier but ultimately Brady will make the difference between winning a ring and coming up short for the second year in a row.

Earlier this week, the panel of Good Morning Football; Sarah Walsh, Kyle Brandt, Devin McCourty, and Peter Schrager went into detail on how Tampa Bay can get back to the big game in 2022.

For the most part, the four hosts agreed that it will come down to Brady's health and if he can continue his outstanding run of longevity. Every year, the question is if Brady can keep it going and every year so far, he's proven that he can.

"It's a compliment to him that you guys are going to get into nuances of the o-line and the secondary," Kyle Brandt. "We're like 'the 45-year-old quarterback will be fine, it's not part of the conversation' I think it is. I just wonder, will this be the year? And we ask it every year. Will this be the year?

While it's fair to bring up Brady's age, it's clear that he's one of a kind. No one else in the history of the league has played at this high of a level so late in their respective careers.

“This guy defies everything,” Sarah Walsh said. “I see him up close, he looks 32. Yeah, it’s relevant to question his age, but he’s already proved we’re idiots for questioning him at this point. There was a point last year too that he couldn’t throw the deep ball anymore, right? And then how many touchdowns did he end up throwing? They get this corrected."

“There was this panic, the world’s falling apart, and then he’s second in MVP voting at the age that he was at," Walsh continued. "I think we’ve all learned you can’t doubt him anymore. He could be 50 and I’d go ‘Yeah, okay, well we learned our lesson.'”

