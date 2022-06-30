ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Burke, Bjorkqvist, and Other Bits of Penguins News

By Nicholas Brlansky,Nick Horwat
 4 days ago

The NHL off-season rolls on with smaller pieces of Pittsburgh Penguins news coming out this week.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are heavily entrenched in contract negotiations with their star players, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. New information from The Athletic's Josh Yohe suggests that the Penguin's Russian center may be "unlikely" to return this summer.

Also, Penguins President of Hockey Ops Brian Burke made an appearance on the Jeff Marek Show, updating the situation between the Penguins and their franchise cornerstone free agents. Burke reiterated the Penguin's desire to bring the stars back and informed Marek that their contracts are the current focus for the Penguins.

