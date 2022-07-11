Open Championship Field - St Andrews 2022

The field for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews is set.

While there are a few big names missing The Open , the vast majority of the world's best are in town and ready to compete for the famed Claret Jug. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Collin Morikawa, Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth are just some of the favourites, and don't forget 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

Woods returns to Major championship golf after missing the US Open. He returns to his favourite course, scene of his Open wins in 2000 and 2005.

The likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are no longer plying their trade on the PGA Tour but the LIV Golf players are all set to be involved at the Open, even if CEO Greg Norman was disinvited .

The final places in the field for the 150th Open Championship were filled by Kurt Kitayama, Jamie Donaldson and Brandon Wu at the Scottish Open and Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship.

The action gets underway on Thursday where competitors will compete for a record Open Championship prize fund .

150th Open Championship Field

John Daly

Justin Leonard

Paul Lawrie

Tiger Woods

David Duval

Ernie Els

Ben Curtis

Todd Hamilton

Padraig Harrington

Stewart Cink

Louis Oosthuizen

Darren Clarke

Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy

Zach Johnson

Henrik Stenson

Jordan Spieth

Francesco Molinari

Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Dylan Frittelli

Brooks Koepka

Mackenzie Hughes

Dustin Johnson

Robert MacIntyre

Daniel Berger

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Viktor Hovland

Sam Burns

Xander Schauffele

Hideki Matsuyama

Will Zalatoris

Matt Fitzpatrick

Billy Horschel

Joaquin Niemann

Abraham Ancer

Tony Finau

Sungjae Im

Tyrrell Hatton

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Max Homa

Cameron Young

Jason Kokrak

Kevin Kisner

Corey Conners

Kevin Na

Talor Gooch

Thomas Pieters

Tom Hoge

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

Seamus Power

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Scott

KH Lee

Lucas Herbert

Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley

Cameron Tringale

Webb Simpson

Mito Pereira

Marc Leishman

Min Woo Lee

Nicolai Hojgaard

Richard Bland

Alexander Bjork

Bernd Wiesberger

Guido Migliozzi

Dean Burmester

Jason Scrivener

Ian Poulter

Laurie Canter

Thomas Detry

Danny Willett

Justin Harding

Garrick Higgo

Justin Rose

John Parry

Sam Bairstow

Marcus Armitage

Matthew Jordan

Barclay Brown

Richard Mansell

Oliver Farr

Marco Penge

David Carey

Robert Dinwiddie

Lars van Meijel

Alex Wrigley

Matthew Ford

Jamie Rutherford

Ronan Mullarney

Jack Floydd

John Catlin

Fabrizio Zanotti

David Law

Kurt Kitayama

Brandon Wu

Jamie Donaldson

Trey Mullinax

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.