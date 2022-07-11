ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Open Championship Field - St Andrews 2022

By Jeff Kimber
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

The field for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews is set.

While there are a few big names missing The Open , the vast majority of the world's best are in town and ready to compete for the famed Claret Jug. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Collin Morikawa, Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth are just some of the favourites, and don't forget 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

Woods returns to Major championship golf after missing the US Open. He returns to his favourite course, scene of his Open wins in 2000 and 2005.

The likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are no longer plying their trade on the PGA Tour but the LIV Golf players are all set to be involved at the Open, even if CEO Greg Norman was disinvited .

The final places in the field for the 150th Open Championship were filled by Kurt Kitayama, Jamie Donaldson and Brandon Wu at the Scottish Open and Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship.

The action gets underway on Thursday where competitors will compete for a record Open Championship prize fund .

150th Open Championship Field

  • John Daly
  • Justin Leonard
  • Paul Lawrie
  • Tiger Woods
  • David Duval
  • Ernie Els
  • Ben Curtis
  • Todd Hamilton
  • Padraig Harrington
  • Stewart Cink
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Darren Clarke
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Zach Johnson
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Shane Lowry
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Jon Rahm
  • Dylan Frittelli
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Daniel Berger
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Cameron Smith
  • Justin Thomas
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Sam Burns
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Billy Horschel
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Tony Finau
  • Sungjae Im
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Paul Casey
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Harris English
  • Max Homa
  • Cameron Young
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Corey Conners
  • Kevin Na
  • Talor Gooch
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Tom Hoge
  • Patrick Reed
  • Harold Varner III
  • Seamus Power
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Adam Scott
  • KH Lee
  • Lucas Herbert
  • Russell Henley
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Cameron Tringale
  • Webb Simpson
  • Mito Pereira
  • Marc Leishman
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Nicolai Hojgaard
  • Richard Bland
  • Alexander Bjork
  • Bernd Wiesberger
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Dean Burmester
  • Jason Scrivener
  • Ian Poulter
  • Laurie Canter
  • Thomas Detry
  • Danny Willett
  • Justin Harding
  • Garrick Higgo
  • Justin Rose
  • John Parry
  • Sam Bairstow
  • Marcus Armitage
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Barclay Brown
  • Richard Mansell
  • Oliver Farr
  • Marco Penge
  • David Carey
  • Robert Dinwiddie
  • Lars van Meijel
  • Alex Wrigley
  • Matthew Ford
  • Jamie Rutherford
  • Ronan Mullarney
  • Jack Floydd
  • John Catlin
  • Fabrizio Zanotti
  • David Law
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Brandon Wu
  • Jamie Donaldson
  • Trey Mullinax

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tiger Woods in tears as he walks down 18th hole at St Andrews for possibly the last time

Tiger Woods shed tears as he walked down the 18th hole at St Andrews for what may be the final time in his career.The 46-year-old is still not fully recovered from a serious car crash last year, but was determined to play back at the home of golf where he won two of his three Open Championships. However, he struggled over the first two rounds at the Open on Thursday and Friday and missed the cut to bring his tournament to an early end. In what may have been his final competitive appearance on The Old Course, his playing partners...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Controversial Outfit

The 150th Open Championship teed off from St. Andrews earlier this morning with the best players in the world on arguably the most iconic course in the world. Among those on the course this weekend is Phil Mickelson. The lefty has been dominating headlines since he defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.
GOLF
The Independent

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among those defending their titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the Tokyo Olympics. Sydney McLaughlin and Christian Coleman will be the leading US hopes, while the international sprint talent will be highlighted by Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Lamont Marcell Jacobs. There...
EUGENE, OR
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

77
Followers
883
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy