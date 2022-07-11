Open Championship Field - St Andrews 2022
The field for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews is set.
While there are a few big names missing The Open , the vast majority of the world's best are in town and ready to compete for the famed Claret Jug. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Collin Morikawa, Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth are just some of the favourites, and don't forget 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.
Woods returns to Major championship golf after missing the US Open. He returns to his favourite course, scene of his Open wins in 2000 and 2005.
The likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are no longer plying their trade on the PGA Tour but the LIV Golf players are all set to be involved at the Open, even if CEO Greg Norman was disinvited .
The final places in the field for the 150th Open Championship were filled by Kurt Kitayama, Jamie Donaldson and Brandon Wu at the Scottish Open and Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship.
The action gets underway on Thursday where competitors will compete for a record Open Championship prize fund .
150th Open Championship Field
- John Daly
- Justin Leonard
- Paul Lawrie
- Tiger Woods
- David Duval
- Ernie Els
- Ben Curtis
- Todd Hamilton
- Padraig Harrington
- Stewart Cink
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Darren Clarke
- Phil Mickelson
- Rory McIlroy
- Zach Johnson
- Henrik Stenson
- Jordan Spieth
- Francesco Molinari
- Shane Lowry
- Collin Morikawa
- Jon Rahm
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brooks Koepka
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Dustin Johnson
- Robert MacIntyre
- Daniel Berger
- Scottie Scheffler
- Cameron Smith
- Justin Thomas
- Patrick Cantlay
- Viktor Hovland
- Sam Burns
- Xander Schauffele
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Will Zalatoris
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Billy Horschel
- Joaquin Niemann
- Abraham Ancer
- Tony Finau
- Sungjae Im
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Paul Casey
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Max Homa
- Cameron Young
- Jason Kokrak
- Kevin Kisner
- Corey Conners
- Kevin Na
- Talor Gooch
- Thomas Pieters
- Tom Hoge
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
- Seamus Power
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Adam Scott
- KH Lee
- Lucas Herbert
- Russell Henley
- Keegan Bradley
- Cameron Tringale
- Webb Simpson
- Mito Pereira
- Marc Leishman
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Richard Bland
- Alexander Bjork
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Guido Migliozzi
- Dean Burmester
- Jason Scrivener
- Ian Poulter
- Laurie Canter
- Thomas Detry
- Danny Willett
- Justin Harding
- Garrick Higgo
- Justin Rose
- John Parry
- Sam Bairstow
- Marcus Armitage
- Matthew Jordan
- Barclay Brown
- Richard Mansell
- Oliver Farr
- Marco Penge
- David Carey
- Robert Dinwiddie
- Lars van Meijel
- Alex Wrigley
- Matthew Ford
- Jamie Rutherford
- Ronan Mullarney
- Jack Floydd
- John Catlin
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- David Law
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brandon Wu
- Jamie Donaldson
- Trey Mullinax
