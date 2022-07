Gainesville Police Department (GPD) detectives arrested a man allegedly linked to nearly 15 indecent exposure cases this year. According to a GPD release, detectives utilizing plain clothes and vehicles were tracking John Wesley Mosely, 28, on Tuesday evening after previous research from prior reports. Within an hour of observation, the detail spotted and followed Mosely’s vehicle and the suspect drove throughout Southwest Gainesville in and out of student complexes until he parked and exited his vehicle at Lexington Crossing apartments.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO