By Huck Allen: Canelo Alvarez is upset about his loss to Dmitry Bivol and he’s going to take his frustration out on Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. What we’re going to see in the Canelo-Golovkin III trilogy fight is Canelo using his displaced anger on Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs), who isn’t the primary target but he’ll pay the price anyway.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO