Thursday Afternoon Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Carvana, Plug Power and More

Markets again turned lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq leading the charge , down over 30 basis points. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials were each lower as well, 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. This all came on the heels of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.

According to the report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, real disposable personal income decreased 0.1% in May and real PCE decreased 0.4%. The PCE price index increased 0.6%, and excluding food and energy, the PCE index increased 0.3%.

Note that the PCE price index increased 6.3% from one year ago, reflecting increases in both goods and services. Energy prices increased 35.8%, while food prices increased 11.0%. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index for May increased 4.7% from one year ago.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMD ): Northland Capital upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform and cut the $97 price target to $95. The 52-week trading range is $75.48 to $164.46, and shares traded above $77 apiece on Thursday.

AppLovin Corp. ( NASDAQ: APP ): KeyBanc Capital Markets started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $55 price target. The shares traded near $33 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $27.04 to $116.09.

CarGurus Inc. ( NASDAQ: CARG ): JMP Securities resumed coverage with a Market Perform rating. The 52-week trading range is $20.15 to $50.03, and shares traded above $21 apiece on Thursday.

Carvana Co. ( NYSE: CVNA ): JMP Securities resumed coverage with a Market Perform rating and a $35 price target. The 52-week trading range is $19.80 to $376.83, and shares were trading near $23 on Thursday.

Crown Castle International Corp. ( NYSE: CCI ): The Jefferies upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to $200 from $191. The 52-week range is $153.70 to $209.87. Shares traded near $169 apiece on Thursday.

Duke Energy Corp. ( NYSE: DUK ): UBS cut its Buy rating to Neutral and lowered the $122 price target to $112. The stock traded near $107 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $95.48 to $116.33.

Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ: PLUG ): KeyBanc Capital Markets resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target. The stock traded near $17 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $12.70 to $46.50.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ: SIVB ): Wedbush downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform. The 52-week trading range is $375.00 to $763.22. The stock traded near $394 on Thursday.

