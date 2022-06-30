ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Thursday Afternoon Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Carvana, Plug Power and More

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283lYU_0gR3tPRE00 Markets again turned lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq leading the charge , down over 30 basis points. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials were each lower as well, 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. This all came on the heels of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.

According to the report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, real disposable personal income decreased 0.1% in May and real PCE decreased 0.4%. The PCE price index increased 0.6%, and excluding food and energy, the PCE index increased 0.3%.

Note that the PCE price index increased 6.3% from one year ago, reflecting increases in both goods and services. Energy prices increased 35.8%, while food prices increased 11.0%. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index for May increased 4.7% from one year ago.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Amazon, DraftKings, Goldman Sachs, Twitter and more.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMD ): Northland Capital upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform and cut the $97 price target to $95. The 52-week trading range is $75.48 to $164.46, and shares traded above $77 apiece on Thursday.

AppLovin Corp. ( NASDAQ: APP ): KeyBanc Capital Markets started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $55 price target. The shares traded near $33 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $27.04 to $116.09.

CarGurus Inc. ( NASDAQ: CARG ): JMP Securities resumed coverage with a Market Perform rating. The 52-week trading range is $20.15 to $50.03, and shares traded above $21 apiece on Thursday.

Carvana Co. ( NYSE: CVNA ): JMP Securities resumed coverage with a Market Perform rating and a $35 price target. The 52-week trading range is $19.80 to $376.83, and shares were trading near $23 on Thursday.

Crown Castle International Corp. ( NYSE: CCI ): The Jefferies upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to $200 from $191. The 52-week range is $153.70 to $209.87. Shares traded near $169 apiece on Thursday.

ALSO READ: 5 Sizzling Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stocks to Buy Now With 100% or More Upside Potential

Duke Energy Corp. ( NYSE: DUK ): UBS cut its Buy rating to Neutral and lowered the $122 price target to $112. The stock traded near $107 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $95.48 to $116.33.

Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ: PLUG ): KeyBanc Capital Markets resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target. The stock traded near $17 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $12.70 to $46.50.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ: SIVB ): Wedbush downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform. The 52-week trading range is $375.00 to $763.22. The stock traded near $394 on Thursday.

Seven top real estate investment trusts are solid ideas now, as they offer the best entry points in well over a year and come with large and dependable dividends.

See who were the winners and losers as hedge funds have shifted from growth to cyclical stocks. And see why one top analyst believes Texas Roadhouse and other restaurant stocks are poised to soar.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Amazon is using AI to further its e-commerce business and grow its cloud computing services. Nvidia is a semiconductor leader with an expanding presence in the AI chip space. The AI chip market could be worth an estimated $195 billion by 2030. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Big declines in the stock market are historically the best times to buy stocks. Two of the stocks Warren Buffett has acquired for Berkshire Hathaway are poised to perform for investors who buy them during this market downturn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Hershey Makes BofA List of Recession-Resistant Stocks

The list consists of small- and mid-cap stocks. The economy shrank in the first quarter, and some see a Q2 decline too. Fear of recession is rising amid concern that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases will send the economy under. The Fed has raised rates 150 basis points since...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Financial Advisors#Plug Power#Dow Jones#Pce#Draftkings#Northland Capital#Applovin Corp#Keybanc Capital Markets
u.today

Charles Hoskinson: Cardano Is Open for Business

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apple Makes BofA List of Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. As you’ve undoubtedly noticed in your shopping, inflation is running rampant. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. As an investor, you’re probably interested in companies that can withstand the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
Motley Fool

Ready to Get Rich With Stocks? You Can't Go Wrong With These 3 Investments

Highly advanced computer technology will provide the market's top growth opportunities. Artificial intelligence and chip design are two of these key technological arenas. Look for companies that can help organizations squeeze more value from a website. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Richest Bitcoin Whale Now On Massive Accumulation Spree

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the richest Bitcoin BTC/USD wallet, bought 4,816 BTC over the past month, spending over $102 million. Earlier in June, the wallet held 127,873 BTC. During the entire month, the wallet carried many Bitcoin procurements in different amounts and only one withdrawal to bring the total to 132,189 worth $2.53 billion.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

5 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. If you're not buying ETFs in your retirement...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Kohl's, Micron, Apple and more

Kohl's (KSS) – Kohl's tumbled 17.9% in premarket trading after the retailer confirmed an earlier CNBC report that it ended talks to be bought by Vitamin Shoppe parent Franchise Group (FRG). Kohl's said the deteriorating retail and financial environment presented significant obstacles to concluding a deal. It also cut its current-quarter outlook amid more cautious consumer spending.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 21%, Is the Stock Market Ready to Recover in the Back Half of 2022?

Numerous negative catalysts have pushed stock prices lower over the past six months. The direction of the stock market over the next six months will depend on how a few key economic forces play out. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

High commodity prices are a problem for consumers, but a windfall for Caterpillar's key customers. Apple isn't just a smartphone company anymore. In fact, devices are increasingly just a means to another end. Iconic tech company IBM is becoming revitalized and turning into a serious cash cow. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Micron, TSMC, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm And Other Chipmakers Are Trading Lower Premarket

Chipmaking stocks are bleeding post Micron Technology, Inc's MU cautious Q4 guidance. Piper Sandler saw DRAM, and NAND pricing decline, affecting Micron as mobile and notebook end-markets face continued weakness based on inSpectrum's June monthly memory contract pricing data. Piper Sandler also shared how semiconductor equipment stocks may become range-bound...
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

121K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy