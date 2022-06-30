ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student-loan borrowers shouldn't have to pay off debt Biden 'has promised to cancel,' 180 organizations say — and they're calling for another payment pause extension

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden says he's nearing a decision on broad student-loan debt forgiveness.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Over 180 organizations wrote to Biden urging him to extend the student-loan payment pause.
  • They said borrowers should not have to make payments until debt cancellation is "fully implemented."
  • Payments are currently set to resume on September 1, with no announcement of broad relief yet.

Nearly 200 organizations want to ensure federal student-loan borrowers don't pay a penny on their debt until President Joe Biden cancels some of it.

On Thursday, 180 organizations led by advocacy group Student Borrower Protection Center signed onto a letter urging Biden to cancel student debt and extend the current pause on most federal student-loan payments that's set to expire after August 31.

With recent reports suggesting Biden is considering $10,000 in relief for borrowers making under $150,000 a year, advocates have worried that targeting the relief will cut out the borrowers who need it the most — and they want to ensure payments do not resume before loan forgiveness hits all federal borrowers' accounts.

Groups including the NAACP and trade unions like AFSCME wrote that they "strongly urge your administration not to threaten the financial security of people with student debt as a tactic to fight inflation. Instead our organizations urge you to enact robust student debt cancellation that is not means tested and does not require an opt-in for participation and to fully implement this policy before any student loan bill comes due."

"People with student debt cannot be required to make payments toward loans your administration has promised to cancel," they added.

Mike Pierce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, previously spoke to Insider regarding the bureaucratic hurdles that would accompany targeting student-loan relief. As seen in the past with income-driven repayment plans and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, simple errors with paperwork could block borrowers from relief they were eligible for, and Pierce said the same could happen should borrowers need to take individual action to access broad debt cancellation.

"You're not making the policy more progressive because of how hard it's going to be for folks to demonstrate that they have a low enough income to benefit," Pierce said .

Biden is likely to announce broad student-loan forgiveness in July or August, but another extension of the payment pause doesn't seem as likely given his administration's concerns with inflation. Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, previously told The New York Times that "the key economic fact here is that if debt payment restart and debt relief were to occur at roughly the same time, the net inflationary effect should be neutral."

Republican lawmakers have also cited inflation as a reason not to extend the pause and cancel student debt, with some even introducing legislation to resume payments and block any broad debt relief. But advocates and Democratic lawmakers have maintained that now is the time for Biden to go big on relief and ensure it's a smooth process that all federal borrowers can access.

"It is important that borrowers get relief quickly and aren't hampered by unnecessary roadblocks and obligations," Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar recently wrote to the Education Department. "The American public will depend on your agency's ability to deliver debt cancellation quickly and efficiently, no matter the effort and resources required."

Comments / 371

beachbunny
4d ago

This gets me angrier and angrier every time it comes up. What is this teaching these people? Whine long enough and you h get off Scott free? I paid my loan and so should they 😡

Reply(38)
311
Dwayne Levandowski
4d ago

Politicians make promises all the time. This one time, student debt borrowers are in an uproar to hold a political campaign promise to their word. Give me a break. If that means going without certain luxeries until "your debt" is payed off then so be it.

Reply(11)
170
texas sun
3d ago

Biden said he didnt know about Hunter's dealings in Ukraine but, left him a voicemail warning him that his dealings with Burisma was about to be a top story in the news soon. Love you. Call me back

Reply(5)
123
CNET

Over 127,000 Public Workers Had Student Loan Debt Forgiven. Are You Next?

Federal student loan payments have been on hold for over two years due to the pandemic. As borrowers check their student loan account and consider resuming payments before the pause is set to end on Aug. 31, public service workers like teachers, nurses, first responders, government workers and firefighters have an opportunity for student loan forgiveness.
State
Minnesota State
CNET

$25 Billion in Student Loans Have Been Canceled. Who's Eligible and How Does It Work?

The pause of student loan payments nears its end -- the moratorium is scheduled to expire on Aug. 31, and borrowers will be expected to resume payments in September. President Joe Biden's decision about widespread student loan forgiveness is taking longer than expected, but there's been some good news during his term in office -- more than $25 billion in student loan debt has been forgiven since 2021.
CNBC

Student Loan Forgiveness and the Future of Paying for College

All that change means that advisors need to be ready to work with clients to adjust to the new reality. Some will have extra cash to play with that was slated for college expenses and now need to decide where to invest that money. Others will have to rethink the benefits of 529 college savings plans. And for those closer to paying for college, months of stock market volatility may deliver smaller-than-expected 529 college savings plan balances. What can advisors do to help? What are the other ways to pay?
CNET

Make the Most of the Student Loan Payment Pause: 5 Ways to Take Control

If you're one of the 43 million people in the US with federal student debt, your required payments are on hold until Aug. 31. The US Secretary of Education has also suggested the pause could be extended again, the fifth time since March 2020. And President Joe Biden also pledged to cancel some student loan debt, though his administration has yet to release any details.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Mike Pierce
CNET

Eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? You May Need to Act Sooner Than You Think

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has now canceled a total of $7.3 billion in student loans for more than 127,000 borrowers. After rule changes in October 2021 and again in April of this year, loan forgiveness was extended to even more public servants -- such as teachers, government workers, first responders and firefighters -- who may have previously been ineligible for the PSLF program.
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: Who's Eligible for the $25 Billion in Debt Relief?

Student loan payments are scheduled to start again on Sept. 1, 2022, and President Joe Biden still hasn't announced his plan for widespread student loan forgiveness. However, certain borrowers have already had their student loan debt canceled or are in the process of canceling it -- more than $25 billion in student loan debt has been discharged by the Department of Education during Biden's term.
CNET

Student Loans: How Long Will Repayments be Paused?

Thanks to the pandemic, federal student loan payments have been on hold for more than two years. Right now that pause is scheduled to end on Aug. 31, 2022. But Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona testified at a Senate subcommittee hearing in June that another moratorium extension is still a possibility.
Business Insider

Everything we know about student-debt cancellation

Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a biweekly newsletter that connects you with the stories, strategies, and tips you need to be better with money. Here's what: We're on a journey with student loan forgiveness. If you're among the tens of millions of Americans whose federal student-loan payments have been on...
CNET

If Your Student Loan Debt Is Forgiven, What Happens to Your Credit Score? Here's What to Know

With more than one in five families holding student loans -- according to the most recent numbers from the Federal Reserve -- a proposal by President Joe Biden's administration to forgive some portion of higher-education debt could help the finances of a lot of people. And while removing debt from your balance sheet may be a good thing for you and your monthly budget in the long term, it might have an unexpected effect on your credit score in the short term.
