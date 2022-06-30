Clark McGlynn, 84

Trail - Glenn Hofstad, 80, of Trail, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Glenn Arlo Hofstad was born March 16, 1942 at Mercy Hospital in Thief River Falls, son of Ole and Mabel (Mostrom) Hofstad. He was baptized at Clearwater Lutheran Church and confirmed at Clearwater Lutheran Church in May of 1957. Glenn attended Deer Park Township County School through 8th grade, 9th-12th grade at Oklee High School where he graduated with the class of 1960. Glenn served with the United States Army from 1962-1964. He was in the US Army-78th US ASA SOU – Berlin, Germany (USA Army Security Agency Special Operations Unit). On September 30, 1967 he married Linda Lou Poppenhagen at Assembly of God Church in Thief River Falls. During his growing up years he helped with farming chores at his home and with his uncles. He started working with Mandt’s Chickens in 1959, then went to the military, returning in 1964 to again work with Mandt’s Chickens. He did this until retiring in 2008. Then he helped neighboring farmers. Glenn enjoyed collecting antiques, watching sports, old-time dancing, mowing all over the community, attending social events, traveling and family visits. He held several officer jobs at Oak Park Lutheran Church, was Deer Park Township Supervisor for 20 years, secretary/treasurer of Pennington County Farmers Union, member of Sons of Norway, VFW Post 2793, Clearwater Heritage Association and served as President of Setesdal Laget of America. Survivors include sons, Arlan Hofstad of Trail, Jared (Jessica) Hofstad of Oklee, and Robert (Stacie) Hofstad of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Olivia (Wyatt) Mann, Sofia, Steven, Gloria, Philip, Orin, Leif and Nikolena; great-grandson, William Mann; sisters, Caroline Marquis of Cascade, MT and Ione Olson of Thief River Falls; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda, in 2011; father, Ole, in 1979; mother, Mabel, in 2007 and all 16 aunts and uncles. The service in honor of Glenn Hofstad was held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Oak Park Lutheran Church, rural Oklee, with Rev. Jeffery Merseth officiating. Burial was at Oak Park Cemetery. Military honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2793, American Legion Post 117 and Minnesota Army National Guard Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com. A00003B2022JN15.

