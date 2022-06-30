ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Stranger Things' Character Could Come To 'Dead By Daylight' Following Fan Petition

By Kate Harrold
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to a good crossover. Behaviour Interactive’s survival horror has already partnered with Left 4 Dead, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Saw but one of the game’s most popular limited time events was 2019’s Stranger Things crossover. The event brought...

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

