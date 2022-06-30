ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sister Site of One of Our Favorite Furniture Brands Is Discounting Living Room Seating for a Limited Time

By Nikol Slatinska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. You know the drill by now — it’s sale season, which means now’s the time to upgrade your home’s priciest furniture pieces while you can...

Apartment Therapy

This Ingenious Organizer Instantly Doubled My Under-Counter Bathroom Space (It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m in the middle of moving (which is one of my least favorite activities) and noticed that in my new one-bedroom apartment that I have even less bathroom storage space than I used to. As a former beauty writer, I have quite the skincare and makeup collection — eight bags worth. My new place only has a cabinet under the sink for me to use (and share with my boyfriend). If you do the math, you’ll realize that eight bags definitely can’t fit in there. I immediately took to Amazon to see what budget-friendly storage solution I could find.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dingy Spare Bedroom Gets Transformed into a Bright, Airy Home Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I started working from home full-time about two years ago. While I genuinely love chilling in my living room and propping my feet up on the couch, using my lap as a desktop isn’t the ideal workspace for me. As the assistant home editor at Apartment Therapy, I spend all day writing about beautiful homes and admiring the chic spaces people create. So I finally decided to channel all of that inspiration into creating a proper home office of my own.
INTERIOR DESIGN
In Style

The White T-Shirt I Recommend to Everyone Is Just $8 on Amazon Right Now

To me, there is nothing more elusive than a good white T-shirt; so many things have to be considered for it to be "perfect." It has to strike the right level of opacity, must be soft to the touch, but stiff enough to hold up during the day, and have a flattering,versatile cut that could be paired with anything. Oh, and it shouldn't cost more than $15. While that's a lot to live up to for a T-shirt, there is one out there that I've found fits all of these requirements — and right now, it's just $8.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

It Took Me Two Years to Decorate My One-Bedroom Apartment, and I Have No Regrets

When I first moved into my Chicago apartment after living abroad in Italy, I felt restless to turn it into a home. One of the worst things about moving into a new place with none of your previous furniture is the overwhelming emptiness of your surroundings. Some might call it minimalism, but I just saw it as an unfinished to-do list. All I could think about was how the living room needed a rug, the kitchen needed an island, and the dining room needed a bar cart before anyone could be invited over. My desire to fill up those spaces was as persistent as a toothache — it was all I could think about.
CHICAGO, IL
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Mid-Century Console Gets a Colorful Redo Using an Unexpected Material

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s Color Month at Apartment Therapy, which means you’re bound to see tons of incredible paint and wallpaper on the site all month long. But this redo by furniture flipper and self-proclaimed “Colour Queen” Chloe Kempster (@chloekempsterdesign) deserves a highlight because it adds color in an unconventional way: with plexiglass.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Technicolor Tennessee House Has a Round Red Bed, a Hot Pink Kitchen, and Much, Much More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Adora knew instantly this was the home for her when she bought this house in 2017. It was the home’s historic details that caught her eye in the first place, and Adora has spent the last five years complementing the architectural character with her own signature design style, which she describes as a blend of “Hollywood regency mystique” meets “1970s opulence,” with plenty of vintage thrown into the mix. “I’ve always loved and lived in old homes so buying an old home with character was a must for me in my house search. It’s in my favorite part of Nashville, on my favorite street,” she writes. “Everyday I’m thankful to live here. It’s my favorite place to be and I enjoy documenting the decorating process and sharing my vintage finds on social media!”
NASHVILLE, TN
BobVila

Lowe’s 4th of July Sale 2022: The Best Deals on Tools, Appliances, and More

The Lowe’s 4th of July sale 2022 has arrived. The exciting holiday event allows shoppers to save big with amazing deals on everything from tools to patio furniture. The limited-time sales include tools for up to 30% off, (including brands like DeWalt and Dremel) along with outdoor furniture up to 40% off, and grills and accessories up to 20% off (from top brands like Char-Broil, Weber, and Blackstone).
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Deals from Walmart’s Epic July 4th Blowout Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are still a few days to before the start of July, but Walmart is getting the long weekend excitement revved up by rolling out savings for the 4th of July, and it includes some of the best deals you can score right now. There are tons of great home and kitchen discounts (excuse me, “Rollbacks”!) on essentials from brands including Shark, Keurig, Drew Barrymore Flower Home, iRobot, and more; making this an excellent chance to save on summertime essentials. Some of the best steals are on time-saving cleaning essentials like robovacs and steam mops as well as amazingly chic furniture and cooling bedding to get your space ready for the sunny summer days ahead. There are thousands of items to choose from, so to get you started, here are 10 of the best items you can buy from Walmart’s 4th of July sale through the weekend. Happy shopping!
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1950s Brick Ranch’s Redo Gives It Contemporary Curb Appeal

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you have an older house, you might also have a carport — and you might be looking for ways to update it without having to totally demo the whole thing. Designer Sav Gordon has proved it’s possible. Her curb appeal refresh for this 1957 brick ranch home took the the driveway from dated to defined, all without losing the signature feature of this mid-century house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Skip the Salon: This Hair Brush Dryer With Over 6,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 45% Off Before Prime Day

When you go to the hair salon, you're almost guaranteed to leave with a volumized, polished 'do that can somehow only be accomplished by a professional. That reality sets in on Day Two when you want to replicate the style and your hair refuses to play nice. If a high-end blowout is what you're after, skip your next appointment and get this Bed Head one-step dryer and volumizer. It's loved by thousands of shoppers and is 45 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

Flattering Dresses Are Already on Major Sale Ahead of Prime Day—Starting at Just $14

Stifling summer weather makes wearing breathable, flattering, and flowy dresses a no-brainer fashion choice, and that's why many of us might find our closets filled with dresses when the season rolls around. If you're looking to stock up even more, then Amazon Prime Day's dress deals aren't to be missed. Just because the annual sale event is known for its major markdowns on home appliances, furniture, kitchen gadgets, and electronics, doesn't mean you can't find fashion, skincare, and beauty must-haves on major sale, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the Comfy Pool Slides for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why the early Amazon Prime Day deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

