ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New car quality drops since start of COVID-19 pandemic

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LC8D3_0gR3s2VD00

The quality of new cars has decreased since the pandemic.

News 12's Rich Barrabi discusses how the supply shortage due to the pandemic has caused lower quality cars.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Vehicles#Covid 19 Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy