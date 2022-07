Law enforcement, community leaders, and medical professionals are all encouraging people to be safe during the Independence Day holiday weekend. In 2020, more than 15,000 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms with fireworks-related injuries. Medical professionals from around the state urge safety when using fireworks, especially sparklers, which burn at temperatures up to 2,000 degrees. Parents are encouraged to keep sparklers away from younger children, and to carefully monitor older children who are using them. When the sparkler is done burning, it is important to place it in water inside a non-flammable container. If left on the ground, the spent sparkler could be stepped on and cause burns on the feet.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO