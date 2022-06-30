ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Arrest Reports, July 1, 2022

By For Hometown News
 4 days ago

•Juan C. Vega, 19, of DeLand, was arrested June 18 and charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and driving under the influence of alcohol. Bail was not set. •Terika U. Patton, 25, of DeLand, was arrested June 19 and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bail was...

2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teens were injured in a drive-by shooting near an Apopka neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded to the shooting on Ella J Gilmore Street near Apopka around 9:15 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Two teens hospitalized after Apopka shooting

APOPKA, Fla. — Two teens are recovering from gunshot wounds Monday night after being injured in a shooting near Apopka. Orange County sheriff's deputies say around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night, gunshots rang out near the intersection of Ella J. Gilmore Street and Hawthorne Avenue. It's unclear what led to the shooting, but two teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FWC: Body of missing man Nicholas Kenley found on Lake Yale near Eustis

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a man who went missing while on the water over the weekend in Eustis was found Monday morning, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Authorities said the man, identified by FWC as Nicholas Kenley, was found dead at 7 a.m. on Lake Yale.
FHP arrests couple on charges of possession and drug trafficking

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Orlando man and another woman are in jail for possession and drug trafficking charges. 29-year-old Ladarius Stephenson and 49-year-old Angel Godwin were pulled over near Micanopy on I-75 for speeding. Stephenson’s young son was in the car as well. When troopers searched the vehicle...
State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
Florida Man Wishes He Remembered To Take This At Crime Scene

A Florida Man wishes he remembered to take this at the crime scene!. The Florida Man in this story, Cory Winston, broke into his victim’s Deltona house looking to rob it. The victim resisted and started yelling causing Winston to leave the house. Neighborhood security cameras recorded a man matching his description riding away on a bicycle.
The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
Large crowds expected at Volusia County beaches for 4th of July

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Huge crowds are expected to fill Volusia County beaches for the Fourth of July and beach safety is adding extra staff to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday weekend. This weekend is all about celebrating America’s freedom. For Stephanie Medina, there’s no better way...
