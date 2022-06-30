ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

SoccerFest provides a new twist on the Fourth in Volusia County

By Charles Guarria cguarria@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaytona Beach can attract a crowd. People from all corners of the world come to the area for Bike Week, NASCAR races, Spring Break and Welcome to Rockville. Add one more to that list — the inaugural Daytona SoccerFest at Daytona International Speedway over the July 4th weekend. The two-day event...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fans dodge the rain for soccer and music at Daytona SoccerFest

The rain and thunder couldn’t stop the fun on Saturday at the inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest. In addition to soccer, the two-day event (July 2-3) at Daytona International Speedway features concerts and a freestyle competition with a New Smyrna Beach native competing in it. The soccer, of course, is...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
newheadlines.art

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach. If you have plans to fish in the halifax river, atlantic ocean or any other waterway while visiting the daytona beach area, then learn the ins and outs of what it takes to obtain a license. Search and compare fishing charters, rates, and amenities. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
Volusia County, FL
Sports
County
Volusia County, FL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida article presents a list of the finest pizza places situated in the fun city of Orlando, Florida. Is there no city more fun in the Southern United States than Orlando Florida? You know why. # 10 – NYPD Pizza. Brick walls...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Ball#Us Open#Daytona Soccerfest#Dis#Millonarios Futbol Club#Team Americas#The Orlando Pride#Latin Grammy Award
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
topshelfmusicmag.com

Stick Figure’s Smoke Signals Tour lights up Cocoa Beach, FL

The Smoke Signals Tour 2022 with Stick Figure, Collie Buddz, Iya Terra and The Elovaters is setting the world on fire with some of the best reggae music from some of the top reggae rock bands altogether. Stick Figure showed up to Cocoa Beach with Collie Buddz and Iya Terra, and the fans traveled from all over Florida for this show — some even following around for all the Florida shows! This lineup is that good. The Florida rain came and left just in time for the gates to open, letting the crowd fill up the beautiful venue right on the water, ready for a mindblowing night of music.
COCOA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
centralfloridalifestyle.com

MCO is Expanding. Sweet Victory!

Just a few weeks ago, the Chamber had the pleasure of hosting trustees to a luncheon at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk, featuring guest speaker Kevin Thibault, CEO of Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (owner of Orlando International Airport) and former Florida Secretary of Transportation. Coincidentally, as I write this article, I am sitting at the Delta Lounge in Terminal B at Orlando International Airport; MCO to my fellow travelers.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 shot in Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was shot in an Orlando apartment complex Sunday evening, police said. It happened around 7:05 p.m. at Bella Vita Apartments. A victim was found on scene with an injury that was not life-threatening. The victim was not full cooperating with authorities, police said. The...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona Bandshell will explode with weekend concerts

A tribute to the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, starts the Fourth of July celebration at the Bandshell in Daytona Beach. There will be four concerts, all starting at 7:15 p.m., Friday to Monday at 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach. The Sounds of Summer concerts at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell, presented by...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Where to celebrate July 4th weekend in Central Florida

Central Floridians can choose from a multitude of options to observe the Independence Day weekend — ranging from theme park events and special presentations at some local resorts, to community-based celebrations. Events are spread throughout the weekend so they can even go to multiple events. For Central Floridians looking...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy