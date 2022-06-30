ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Venue For National Geographic’s Immersive Ancient Egyptian Experience Has Been Revealed!

By Wassim Abdul Khalek
Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience ” created with National Geographic will arrive to Magic Box LA September 16. State-of-the-art technology combines sights and sounds to give visitors the feeling that they’ve traveled back to ancient Egypt.

At this remarkable exhibition , you will go on a quest through King Tut’s story, journey with him to the afterlife, and get a front seat to one of the greatest discoveries of all time. A VR experience lets you explore the tomb as it was found 100 years ago with its treasures inside, and each gallery lets you discover a different part of his story.

Due to high demand, new dates have been added. So hurry to reserve your tickets before they’re history!

Witness the wonders of the ancient world at National Geographic’s “ Beyond King Tut ” in LA.

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience - National Geographic

September 16, 2022 09:00
(+ more dates)
Magic Box LA (1933 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90007, 90007, Los Angeles) From $18.00

PETS
Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

