Columbia, SC

Happy Fiscal New Year!

By Josh Cruse
Columbia Star
 3 days ago

Happy Fiscal New Year! Break out the champaign flutes. Gather around with your friends and neighbors. Break out in renditions of Auld Lang Syne. Ok, while the start of a new fiscal new year may not warrant quite that level of celebration, and you might not be able to find decorations...

www.thecolumbiastar.com

coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

July 4th celebration takes place in Irmo

IRMO, SC (WACH) - Capital City Lake Murray Country hosted it's 34th annual 4th of July celebration Saturday afternoon. This year's theme honored heroes such as police officers, fire fighters, teachers, and health care workers. Boats were all decked out in patriotic gear to support local heroes. People in the...
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

Frogtown's history, accomplishments honored with dedication of new plaque

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents from the Frogtown community from past generations to current residents were reunited to remember the history and accomplishments of the area on Saturday. Back in February, News19 took you to the community of Frogtown, where we looked at the stories of those in the predominantly...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Shealy sworn in as fire chief

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry officially has a new fire chief after Gene Shealy was sworn in during a special called City of Newberry meeting on June 23. “Today is an important day in the history of the City of Newberry and the Newberry Fire Department. With this occasion, I re-read some of the proud history of the Newberry Fire Department. Before there was a fire department, in the late 1860s and early 1870s, there were a series of fires in Newberry that caused much damage. Most buildings were made of wood and were consumed quickly by fire. In response, the Newberry Fire Department was formed in 1873,” said Mayor Foster Senn during his opening remarks. “That means next year, 2023, is the 150th birthday of the fire department, and Chief Shealy already has some plans in mind to celebrate the anniversary.”
NEWBERRY, SC
West Columbia, SC
Government
City
West Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
City
Lexington, SC
Newberry Observer

Talking about the shortage of workers

Hello again, friends and readers. It has been a while since you have heard from me with the news on the small business front. If you are following other news, you will know that Newberry County has seen some new faces in recent months. Some are nationally known chain businesses, like Harbor Freight, Firehouse Subs, the new Huddle House, and other recent additions that residents have clamored for.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

How Elgin is responding amid ongoing earthquake swarm

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands is shaken up after experiencing its most powerful earthquake in more than eight years on Wednesday. In the last week, Kershaw County has been at the center of several earthquakes as part of what scientists are calling an ongoing swarm that began after Christmas.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
ELGIN, SC
#Balanced Budget#City Hall#Budgeting#The Hospitality Fund#The General Fund
The Post and Courier

SCDOT moves tree cutting further north along I-26 with repaving project

COLUMBIA — After several projects in the Lowcountry, tree cutting is moving north on Interstate 26 as crews resurface the road. Citing reductions in the number of severe car wrecks on South Carolina's interstates, the state Department of Transportation has added tree removal to a number of projects over the past decade.
RIDGEVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

SolFest RollFest coming in July

NoMa Warehouse has announces SolFest RollFest, a music and bicycle festival featuring Columbia’s first bike-powered stage. SolFest RollFest will take place July 2 from noon – 6 pm at Earlewood Park. A music and community event started by NoMa Warehouse in 2021, SolFest began as a micro-music festival...
COLUMBIA, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOX Carolina

DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight. There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26. Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says...
ENVIRONMENT
abccolumbia.com

“Fireworks with the Phil” lighting up the skies at Segra Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tickets are on sale now to see the skies above Segra Park light up for the Fourth of July weekend. On Saturday, July 2, you can celebrate Independence Day at the baseball park with the second special event of “Fireworks with the Phil.”. The fireworks...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Notice of Unclaimed Vehicles/Public Sale

SALE The following vehicles are subject to towing, repair and/or storage liens; are declared to be abandoned pursuant to Section 56-5- 5810, 56-5-5635 and/or 29- 15-10 SC Law as Amended; and are in the custody of ZnH Towing LLC 3905 W. Beltline Blvd Cola., SC 29204 2009 Mazda 3 SD, Vin: JM1BK32f29121657 Latonya Kirkley, 803 Green Springs Dr. Cola., SC 29223 Latinos Used Cars 64403 Two Notch Rd STE A Cola., SC 29223 2006 GMC Envoy XL Vin:1GKET16S666113151 , Brittany June Angel OR Christopher Michael Angel, 3137 Fish Hatchery Rd Gaston, SC 29053 ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, PO BOX 278 Wilmington,OH 45177 2003 Ford Escape, Vin: 1FMYU93123KE19648, Venus Williams, 1376 Juniper Springs Rd Gilbert, SC 29054 The owner/lienholder may reclaim vehicle within fifteen (15) days of this notice by paying to the custodian of the vehicle all charges authorized by law. Additional storage and/or processing costs may be added after the date of this notice. The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle within the time provided may be deemed a waiver of all right, title and interest in the vehicle and their consent to sale of the vehicle at public auction. Public sale will take place at the business of the custodian of the vehicle at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month following the expiration of 30 days from the date of this notice.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Are mines causing SC earthquakes? DHEC responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Thursday addressed some questions surrounding an uptick in recent earthquakes in the midlands and whether they are being caused by mines. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin, South Carolina the morning of June 29th – it was followed by a series of aftershocks […]
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC

