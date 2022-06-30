ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Volusia School News, July 1, 2022

By For Hometown News
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Following a vote by the District Board of Trustees on Thursday, June 23, Daytona State College will name the patio adjoining the Daytona Beach campus’ L. Gale Lemerand Student Center in honor of benefactor Gary R. Libby. The naming marks formal recognition of Mr. Libby’s strong support for...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com

State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Port Orange, FL
Education
City
Port Orange, FL
Volusia County, FL
Education
Daytona Beach, FL
Education
City
Grant-valkaria, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

Volusia County hurricane shelters: What you need to know

When disasters occur, Volusia County Government and Volusia County Schools join forces to provide emergency shelters for people who are unable to evacuate or ride out the storm in their homes. “Shelters do not provide luxury accommodations and should be used only as a last resort,” Jim Judge, interim director...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona State College#Suny College#Financial Aid#Volusia School News#Dsc#The Dsc Foundation#Bank Of America
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
daytonatimes.com

Who’s running for local office?

Here’s a glance at the candidates who will be on the ballot this year for city and county seats. While much of the attention on the 2022 midterm election will be on the battle for control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, there are offices at the state, county and.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Man Convicted in Multimillion-Dollar Pool Contracting Scheme Across Florida, Including Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the conviction of a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore’ Pools Inc. owner Brian Washburn defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 shot in Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was shot in an Orlando apartment complex Sunday evening, police said. It happened around 7:05 p.m. at Bella Vita Apartments. A victim was found on scene with an injury that was not life-threatening. The victim was not full cooperating with authorities, police said. The...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy