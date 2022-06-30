ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Mississippi House Speaker says 12-year-old incest victims should continue pregnancies to term

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHuNp_0gR3pvdC00

( The Hill ) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R) told reporters Wednesday it is his “personal belief” that if a 12-year-old girl is a victim of incest she should still be made to carry a resulting pregnancy to term.

“I believe that life begins at conception and every life is valuable. Those are my personal beliefs,” Gunn said.

A reporter then asked, “So that 12-year-old child molested by her father or uncle should carry that child to term?” to which Gunn replied, “That is my personal belief.”

A challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy made its way to the Supreme Court, where it was upheld in a decision that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion.

Oklahoma City metro area man hit, killed by driver while on nightly walk

A separate state law passed in 2007 bans abortions outright if Roe were overturned, with exceptions for rape and instances when the mothers life is at risk. The 15-week law does not include a rape exception, and neither law makes exceptions for incest.

The Mississippi Free Press reports that several GOP lawmakers want the rape exception eliminated from the trigger ban, which would mean abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged the 15-week ban, filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to prevent Mississippi from activating its more expansive trigger ban.

In its lawsuit, the group argues that abortions are still protected in Mississippi by the state’s own constitution through a 1998 decision by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The trigger ban was certified by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared June “ Sanctity of Life Month ” on Wednesday in celebration of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Mississippi currently has the nation’s highest infant and fetal mortality rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the lowest life expectancy in the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 20

Lynn Story
3d ago

he's one sick man to want a 12 year old child have a child by her father or brother or uncle, what kind of folks are working at the capital

Reply
6
Sandra Warner
3d ago

If you feel like every life is valuable! Why do you look down on us African Americans like we aren't 💩???? Make that make sense?

Reply(2)
7
Earlene Mitchell
3d ago

I don't believe that a child should not be made to carry a child do you know what kind of an affect that will have on a child loose one child to have another child. Mr Gunn have you ever worked with child protective services is a lot that goes on there that you don't understand a lot.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Florida judge blocks state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy

A Florida judge has moved to temporarily block a state law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a day before the law was scheduled to take effect, following a legal challenge arguing that the law approved by Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year “blatantly” violates the state’s constitution.The temporary injunction to be issued by Leon County Circuit Court Judge John Cooper follows a US Supreme Court decision to strike down constitutional right to an abortion, sending the decision back to individual states.It is among a wave of state-level court orders to freeze anti-abortion laws and so-called “trigger” laws...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy#Incest#Cdc#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Mississippi House Speaker#The Supreme Court#Gop
KFOR

What we know about the at-large Highland Park parade shooter

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials continue to search for the shooter who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park Monday morning, killing six. Twenty-four others were hospitalized. “While no one is in custody at this time, a very active apprehension effort is underway,” Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill said in […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KFOR

Families celebrate America at LibertyFest

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s America’s birthday, and Edmond started things off the right way. The city kicked off its 50th LibertyFest celebration. “I love that we’re able to get back together with everybody and be a family,” said Kelly Sadler. Hundreds of Oklahomans lined...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

City of Orlando apologizes for Fourth of July message following backlash

(The Hill) – The City of Orlando, Fla., apologized on Saturday for its Independence Day message that declared the nation was in “strife” and questioned why people would want to celebrate the holiday in the city’s weekly newsletter. “A lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame […]
ORLANDO, FL
KFOR

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
ACCIDENTS
KFOR

KFOR

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy