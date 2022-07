The Sun is at the heart of our Solar System, and accounts for over 99 per cent of the total mass. The distance between the Sun and Earth is, on average, about 149.6 million kilometres. That means that the Sun’s light takes about 8.3 minutes to reach Earth. Since the Earth’s orbit is slightly elliptical, at its closest point to the Sun (called ‘perihelion’) it is about 147 million kilometres away, while at its furthest point (called ‘aphelion’) it is about 152 million kilometres away.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO