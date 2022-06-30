ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

D.C. United falls to Nashville as Hany Mukhtar dominates

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbUl2_0gR3p8uC00

Hany Mukhtar registered his third two-goal match of the season while defender Daniel Lovitz scored a goal en route to leading Nashville SC to a 3-1 win over D.C. United on Saturday.

With eight goals through 17 games, Mukhtar leads Nashville in that regard. He scored his first goal in stoppage time in the first half then again in the 50th minute to help defeat D.C. United (4-9-2).

United saw its six-match winless streak extended despite Taxiarchis Fountas scoring a 59th-minute goal and goalie Rafael Romo turning away two shots himself. For Fountas, his goal tied him with Ola Kamara for the team lead with six.

Hany Mukhtar comes up big for Nashville SC over D.C. United

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zc5hh_0gR3p8uC00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville is now a resounding 3-0-2 against Eastern Conference opponents this season and boasts a 3-0-1 record against D.C. United all-time. A lot of that had to do with Mukhtar’s performance.

After back-to-back winless matches for Nashville, Mukhtar came to play with a three-point performance to enhance his standing as a legit MVP candidate.

“His explosion onto the scene in Year 2 … was phenomenal. The strides that Hany made, not only in influencing our group, but influencing the way the team played, and of course the way he was received in the league from Year 1, was absolutely phenomenal.”

Nashville head coach h Gary Smith said after Saturday’s win, via MLS.com

Adding that goal in the 50th minute gave Nashville some breathing room for a 3-0 lead before D.C. United finally got on the board Fountas’ sixth goal of the season.

In the midst of a six-match winless streak, D.C. United will take on Orlando on the 4th of July at 4:00 PM ET. The game will air on NBC Sports Washington and ESPN+. This is a must-win game for interim head coach Chad Ashton after he took over for Hernán Losada back in April .

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Bucks signing center Serge Ibaka to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back veteran center Serge Ibaka on a one-year contract, The Athletic reported Monday. The 32-year-old free agent averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19 games (two starts) with the Bucks after a Feb. 10 trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Ibaka has career averages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Sportsnaut

Top-10 remaining NBA free agents: Ideal landing spot for each player

NBA free agency is winding down with most of the big-name players off the market. Instead, the trade block continues to make news. Even then, there’s a number of high-profile players available who could make an impact. That includes Phoenix Suns star restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. He’s joined by other big men such as Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins still on the NBA free-agent market. Below, we look at the ideal landing spot for the 10-best players still available.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Ashton
Person
Hernán Losada
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Rafael Romo
Person
Daniel Lovitz
Person
Ola Kamara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#Minnesota Timberwolves#Nashville Sc#Eastern Conference#Mvp
Sportsnaut

Andre Blake makes five saves as Union and Crew draw

Andre Blake stopped a penalty kick among his five saves as the Philadelphia Union continued their defensive mastery over the host Columbus Crew in a 0-0 draw on Sunday. The Union (7-2-9, 30 points) have not allowed a goal against the Crew (5-5-7, 22 points) in five games. The Crew...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sportsnaut

Benji Kikanovic scores twice as Quakes defeat Fire

Benji Kikanovic delivered two second-half goals as the San Jose Earthquakes ended their scoring drought while earning a 2-1 victory Sunday over the visiting Chicago Fire. The Earthquakes (4-7-6, 18 points) scored for the first time since May 28, waiting out the international break in early June and then going without a score in games against Nashville SC and Real Salt Lake.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sportsnaut

Valentin Castellanos leads NYCFC to draw with Atlanta

NYCFC (8-4-5, 29 points) moved back into first place in the Eastern Conference and improved to 7-1-4 in its past 12 games. Castellanos scored in the 37th minute and again in the 58th. It was his 10th career two-goal game. Josef Martinez scored for the second straight game and Dom...
ATLANTA, GA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy