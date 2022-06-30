ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Georgia mother killed when 14-year-old crashes car into house during 130 mph chase

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was killed, and her husband and son were injured when a car being chased by deputies crashed into their home.

Georgia State Patrol troopers told WSB-TV that deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office initially tried stopping a 1997 Acura TL, but rather than stop the driver took off.

The driver, identified to WSB-TV as a 14-year-old, was allegedly going at 130 mph when the deputy lost track of the vehicle. The deputy later found that the teenager had crashed the Acura into a home.

The family of the victims spoke to WSB-TV and identified the woman killed as Annette Carmichael-Rush. The family told the station that her husband suffered minor injuries and the couple’s 28-year-old son was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

Kenethia McCrary, whose brother lives in the house, told WSB-TV that her brother only had a few scratches, and that he heard his wife and son calling his name and realized they were trapped under the rubble. Though he was able to free his son, he could not get to his wife, who had been asleep in the bedroom.

Deputies told WSB-TV that the teenage driver lost control and hit a fence before slamming into the house. The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being charged with multiple crimes, including homicide by vehicle.

