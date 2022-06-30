ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 4th weekend things to do: An artful happy hour in Delray, vegan BBQ & the B-52s on Las Olas

By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Most of us non-natives who have chosen to dribble out our days at the tip of this pendulous peninsula — too soft or too old for harder lives being lived in greater America (my wife puts me in both categories) — realize that escape comes with certain cultural trade-offs.

We are perceived not to be a great live-music scene, or at least not engaged or interesting enough for many of our favorite indie-edgy touring performers to consider. Last week’s announcement of an expanded Robert Plant-Alison Krauss tour included not a whiff of the Sunshine State.

So we take victories where we can find them, such as news that tickets go on sale next week for the 2023 Outlaw Country Cruise. It felt like a postcard from home.

Sailing between Miami and Cozumel on the Norwegian Pearl from Feb. 21 to 27, the lineup of fiercely independent artists includes Steve Earle & The Dukes, The Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Old 97′s, the Waco Brothers, Rosie Flores and many others. Presales begin Tuesday, with the general onsale on Friday at OutlawCountryCruise.com .

Morgan Minsk is another victory. Performing at the Arts Warehouse in Delray Beach during Friday night’s Art Walk, the West Palm Beach singer-songwriter was new to me, and coming across her music for the first time this week was a revelation. (Thanks, Arts Warehouse, for putting her in front of my ears.)

Minsk, who graduated from the Berklee College of Music as a music therapist, puts her pop-culture-savvy, faith-driven indie soul in the India.Arie-Tracy Chapman school of songwriting. Eclectic tastes take her to some interesting places, including a beautiful acoustic cover Minsk posted recently to YouTube of “Toxicity” from Armenian-American metal band System of a Down. Highly recommended.

Down the road, you’ll find Minsk playing a free release party for her EP “Everything, Everything” at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at the American Finnish Club in Lake Worth Beach. Visit Facebook.com/morganminskmusic .

Another victory is Sons of a Tradesman, the dark-rocking West Palm Beach quartet who recently released their debut album, “Stir the Pot,” and have weekend performances at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton on Saturday and Blueprint Bar & Grill in Lake Worth Beach on Sunday. Visit Facebook.com/SonsOfATradesman .

With influences ranging from Merle Haggard to Nirvana and Led Zeppelin (vocalist Andrew Alonso can rise to Robert Plant territory), SOAT is similarly unconcerned with musical borders — illustrated by their powerful YouTube version of “Proud Mary,” performed to “pay homage to one of the greatest singers and performers of all time, Miss Tina Turner.”

It’s a great soul-to-hard-rock cover and, like Minsk’s hard-rock-to-soul conversion, is a fresh reminder that South Florida’s live-music problem may be more of a marketing problem. Hey, newcomers, start spreading the news.

FRIDAY

New restaurant: Energetic “Mexican soul food” restaurant El Camino — an instant hit when it opened among the hot spots in downtown Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale ’s Las Olas Boulevard — debuts Friday at The Square in West Palm Beach (700 S. Rosemary Ave.). Along with its signature late-night happy hours (11 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, midnight-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday), El Camino has a popular brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Visit ElCaminoWestPalmBeach.com .

Art, drinks, music: First Friday Art Walk returns to downtown Delray Beach from 6 to 9 p.m., with participation from a half-dozen spots on or near the bustle of East Atlantic Avenue. Visit DowntownDelrayBeach.com/ArtWalk . One must-stop is Cósta OK&M, a radiant, art-filled organic restaurant and bar that opened three months ago at 502 E. Atlantic Ave. Warm up for Art Walk with Cósta’s happy hour, which includes half-off drinks and 20% off menu items from 4 to 6 p.m. Visit CostaByOKM.com . Nearby, the Arts Warehouse will have its studios open from 6 to 9 p.m. and host a performance by Morgan Minsk. Visit ArtsWarehouse.org .

Ticket window: Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for Dance Gavin Dance , set for Aug. 5 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale. Price: $35+ at JoinTheRevolution.net . … Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Marc Anthony at Miami’s FTX Arena on Nov. 18. Price: $71+ at Ticketmaster.com .

A new stage: Blueprint Bar & Grill in Lake Worth Beach, home to legendary bartender and scenemaker Ray Carbone, will have a formal grand-opening celebration stretching over two patios and three days, beginning with a Friday ribbon-cutting by city officials. Saturday’s highlights include a 3 p.m. block party with hamburgers and hotdogs, guitarist Joey George and the Deadbeat Daddies at 6 p.m., and a comedy show beginning at 8:30 p.m. Sunday’s festivities feature a 3:30 p.m. DJ set by Marlon Foster (The Basement Presents) and live music at 6:30 p.m. from Sons of a Tradesman . Visit Facebook.com/Blueprintbarandgrill . Meanwhile, Carbone is planning at some point to rekindle his popular Clematis Street music series “Ray’s Downtown” at the Blueprint. Visit Facebook.com/raysblues .

Friday blues: Guitarist Selwyn Birchwood, who won Song of the Year at the 2022 Blues Music Awards for “I’d Climb Mountains,” performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach. Tickets start at $25. Visit ArtsGarage.org . … At 9 p.m. Friday, the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton will host hometowners J.P. Soars & the Red Hots, who were also nominated for Blues Music Awards. Tickets start at $15. Visit FunkyBiscuit.com .

SATURDAY

Plant it here: The Vegan BBQ Party comes to Huizenga Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, with dozens of food and drink vendors, merch booths, music, contests, kids’ activities and appearances by plant-based celebrities John Lewis ( Badass Vegan ), Dom Thompson and Torre Washington . Tickets are $10 for general admission and free for guests age 10 and younger. Visit VeganBlockParty.com .

TREDD on me: Let Saturday’s inaugural TREDD Street Fair and Cabaret be your introduction to the area of downtown Fort Lauderdale south of the river and west of the Brightline tracks that is trying to become known as TREDD (an acronym for Tarpon River Entertainment and Design District ). For short, it’s where you’ll find Tarpon River Brewing and the Fitz Bar & Lounge . The street events in front of the Fitz run from 6 to 10 p.m. and include vendors, live music and other performers. And the Fitz is a cool bar . Visit Instagram.com/thefitz.bar . A cohost will be the personable freaks at Hair Circus next door, who will present an 8 p.m. burlesque show (and free popcorn) with performances by Lila Starlet, Sofia Luna and Damien Lenore. There will be cocktails. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Visit Instagram.com/haircircusfreaks .

Tropic thunder: In Lake Worth Beach , Mathews Brewing Co. ’s annual Luau Party — yes, dress the part — is set for 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, with special beers (Toasted Coconut Cream Ale, Pineapple Express Pina Colada and Strawberry Milkshake IPA), food trucks ( Silver Spork Mobile Kitchen and Rolling Chefs ) and popular bands ( Girlfriend Material , 3 p.m.; The Shake , 7 p.m.; and Spred the Dub , 8:30 p.m.). Visit Facebook.com/mathewsbrewing .

It’s been such a long time: If you need a classic-rock tribute band fix right about now, one of the region’s best (or should I say two) performs from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Galuppi’s in Pompano Beach, when the excellent Boston tribute band Smokin’ takes the stage. The night begins with guitarist Eddie Jelley ’s “other” band, the Styx tribute Renegade . Admission is free . Table reservations recommended. Visit Galuppis.com .

The merry goes ‘round: A full weekend of Independence Day events (concluding with fireworks on Monday) at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach will include a party called Twilight Funhouse on Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. The sexy midway will include aerialists, stilt walkers and other performers, along with high-flying cocktails and pop-up dining. Admission is free. Visit CarouselClub.com .

Last-minute shopping: Just in time for Tom Cruise’s birthday (he turns 60! on Sunday), Indie Craft Bazaar returns to Revolution Live in downtown Fort Lauderdale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, with a wide range of inventive items from local makers, along with baked goods and other food, all-ages DIY stations, $5 mimosas and an attractive air of conviviality. Visit Facebook.com/indiecraftbazaar .

Ho, ho, what now?: More shopping can be found from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Las Olas Oceanside Park , where the Farmer’s Market will include local produce (of course), items from local makers (as you remember) and a visit from Santa (what the …?) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. They’re calling it Christmas in July. Great, something else I have to explain to my kid. Visit TheLOOPflb.com .

SUNDAY

Sunday dinner: The beauty of the three-day weekend is the opportunity for a leisurely Sunday dinner. When looking for my spot this weekend, I did not rely on a review by some feedbag windbag in the media (no offense to any of my food-writing friends out there) or on Yelp. In the past couple of weeks, I have had two friends give me separate reviews of The Katherine in downtown Fort Lauderdale that can be distilled down to two phrases: “[F-bombing] great” and “[F-bombing] amazing.” One of these people I’ve never heard use profanity. (The other, well … ) Another commonality, they both cited, among other dishes, the serendipitous excellence of the Clam Chowder Fries. It’s an appetizer ($21) that, simple as it sounds, is a shallow bowl of steamed clams infused with salsa verde and topped with a stack of fries. My friends spoke in revelatory terms about the flavorful fries-dipping experience, and that was just the beginning. The Katherine, helmed by James Beard Award-nominated Chef Timon Balloo , opened in December at 723 E. Broward Blvd., in the old Foxy Brown space. Visit TheKatherineRestaurant.com .

‘Eagle’ has landed: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller brings hits fueled by his extraordinary guitar to Hard Rock Live at 7 p.m. Sunday. Expect to hear “Jungle Love,” “Rock ‘n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle” and, of course, “The Joker.” Tickets start at $100. Visit MyHRL.com .

MONDAY

Dance this mess around: New-wave icons the B-52s are the headliners (7:30-8:45 p.m.) preceding fireworks that cap a free July 4 celebration at Las Olas Oceanside Park on Fort Lauderdale beach . Beginning at noon, festivities include a kids zone with water slides and games, hot dog- and apple-pie-eating contests (4:15-5 p.m.) and more music from the Bobby Rodriguez Orchestra (noon-2 p.m.), B and B Experience (3-4:15 p.m.) and ‘80s cover band Juanabe (5-7 p.m.). This likely will be your last chance to see a local performance by Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson, who announced that a handful of fall concerts would be the B-52s’ farewell tour. Visit TheLoopFLB.com .

Get Lit: The incomparable Bruce Vilanch (go ahead, try to compare) will bring his Emmy-winning comedy to Lit Wilton in Wilton Manors for two shows, at 6 and 8 p.m. July 4. Tickets: $50 per show. Visit LitWilton.com .

Water works: For a new way to watch Fort Lauderdale fireworks , try the Fourth of July Spectacular Kayak Tour from Blue Moon Outdoor Adventures , from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Monday. The tour takes off from the boat ramp at George English Park (1101 Bayview Drive) and includes all equipment, lights, tour guides and gourmet snack packs for the show (you can bring a cooler). Cost: $75 per person. To reserve a spot, call 954-781-0073 or visit BlueMoonKayak.com .

Family dinner: BurgerFi in east Delray Beach (6 S. Ocean Blvd.) will raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County with July 4 feats of eats: a custard-eating contest at 5:30 p.m. for kids age 7 to 13 ($10 entry) and a cheeseburger-eating contest at 6 p.m. for adults age 18 and older ($20 entry). All proceeds from entry fees go to the Boys & Girls Clubs. The restaurant also will offer $6 beer all day. For more information and entry forms, visit Facebook.com/BurgerFiDelrayBeachOceanBlvd .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow IG: @BenCrandell and TW: @BenCrandell .

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hank Goldberg, longtime South Florida radio host, dies at 82

Hank Goldberg, a longtime South Florida radio host and TV personality, passed away Monday in his Las Vegas home, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He died on his birthday at the age of 82 after a yearslong battle with kidney disease. A staple of the sports talk industry in Miami, Goldberg began work in the 1970s as the color analyst for the Dolphins from 1978-1992. He spent that time ...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Celebrity Chef to Take Over Two Coral Gables Restaurants

Earlier today, veteran restaurateur, TV personality, and certified Neapolitan pizza maker Donatella Arpaia announced her return to the culinary world. Arpaia, who’s 50, will take over operations at two Coral Gables restaurants, Redfish and Forte. When Arpaia relocated to Miami from New York City with her husband and their...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rebuilding an island: Project in Lake Worth Lagoon relies on nature for coastline protection

The Nature Conservancy’s Joseph Schmidt envisions a future for the Lake Worth Lagoon. In it, American oystercatchers forage the shoreline, mangroves and oysters filter pollution and kayaks glide from restored island to restored island. In turn, those islands help protect human development. This vision is one step closer to reality with the completion of the The Palm Beach Resilient Island ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hungry for restaurant deals? We’ve got the Top 5 discounts for Bon Appétit Boca month

After taking a pandemic pause in 2020 and 2021, the dining promotion formerly known as Boca Raton Restaurant Month is back — with a new name and a selection of deeply discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. Throughout all of July, Bon Appétit Boca will serve up specials, with the goal of propping up sluggish restaurant traffic during South Florida’s historically slow ...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Community Policy