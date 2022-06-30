ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Poker Face’: S. Epatha Merkerson & Judith Light To Star In Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

By Denise Petski
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light have been tapped to star in an episode of Peacock ’s Poker Face , a mystery drama series from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.

Details of their roles, as well as plot details of the anthology-like series are being kept under wraps.

They join previously announced cast, including Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Adrien Brody, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt, David Castañeda and Ellen Barkin.

Knives Out and Star Wars filmmaker Johnson is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face and will also executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

Merkerson, who portrays Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med , won an Emmy, an Indie Spirit Award, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for Lackawanna Blues. She also won two NAACP Image Awards for her long-running role on Law & Order . She’s repped by manager Bob McGowan.

Emmy and Tony winner Light was most recently seen starring as Blanche Knopf in HBO Max’s Julia and in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick,Tick… Boom!. Her TV credits include Transparent, Manhunt: Deadly Games and Ryan Murphy’s The Politician and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace . Upcoming, Light will co-star in and executive produce limited series Shadows in the Vineyard. She’s repped by Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

