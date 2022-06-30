ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Walgreens Reports Beat on Earnings But Sees Future Decline in Profits

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Recm6_0gR3o7UK00

Walgreens reported a beat on earnings, however, the retail pharmacy chain is expecting a decline in profits following a reduction in vaccine demand.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

President Biden Calls for Suspending Gas Tax Amid High Fuel Prices

President Biden pressed for reducing gas prices with federal and state gas tax holidays, while also calling on the oil industry to refine more fuel and laying much of the blame for the high costs on Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "There are actions we can take to help American families now. We have taken them. We are taking them. A federal gas tax holiday. State gas tax holiday. Bringing back refineries. Putting them back online. We just have to keep going," he said.
POTUS
Cheddar News

Behind the Worsening Teacher Shortage in Schools Across the Country

With the U.S. seeing a widespread teacher shortage, John King, the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor and the former secretary of education under President Obama, spoke to Cheddar about what has been contributing to the issue. "We had a challenge around teacher retention before COVID. We don't pay teachers well enough. The working conditions are not good enough, but COVID exacerbated that," he said. "Now teachers are grappling with the consequences of the disruption to school that kids have experienced and disruptions of their everyday lives."
MARYLAND STATE
Cheddar News

Why Almost a Third of Americans Making $250K Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck

According to a recent survey by PYMNTS.com and LendingClub, 58 percent of Americans have admitted to living paycheck to paycheck, including more than 30 percent of those making upwards of $250,000. Anuj Nayar, Financial Health Officer at LendingClub joined Cheddar News to break down how inflation is impacting income, how higher-income earners are facing the same issue, and what that figure means about our economy. "The one that really shocked me too is 12 percent of them are just not even making the payments, and a lot of that is due to the fact as you get more income, unfortunately, you have to carry more debt," he said of the $250K-plus earners.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

High commodity prices are a problem for consumers, but a windfall for Caterpillar's key customers. Apple isn't just a smartphone company anymore. In fact, devices are increasingly just a means to another end. Iconic tech company IBM is becoming revitalized and turning into a serious cash cow. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts

Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Was Q2 the Bottom or the Beginning?

The past three months of runaway inflation, rising interest rates, worries about the war in Europe and the gloomy bear market at home may not have been branded with a fitting nickname yet but they surely will never be forgotten — especially by the nation’s two largest retailers or the millions of struggling customers they serve each day.
BUSINESS
Amazon Maven

Amazon E-commerce: More Losses Ahead

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report has been suffering from multiple factors. The inflationary environment has been pressuring the company’s margins, leading to its first bottom-line loss in almost seven years. Since supply chains are most likely far from a full recovery, the stock is poised for further losses.
MARKETS
AOL Corp

Kohl’s Pulls Out of Talks With Franchise to Sell Itself, Lowers Outlook

Kohl’s has withdrawn from exclusive talks with a suitor to sell itself, the department store retailer announced on Friday. The Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer announced in early June that it entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group Inc. for a three-week period to discuss an offer to sell Kohl’s for $60 per share. The three-week period was meant to allow both parties and their partners enough time to complete negations for the sale, Kohl’s said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walgreens
shefinds

Costco Just Gave An Update On Their Membership Fees

Costco recently gave an update on their membership prices. The store says that while a change in price can be expected in the future, their fees will remain the same for the time being—what a relief!. The popular, membership-based warehouse store has been making changes left and right recently....
RETAIL
Motley Fool

2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

Apple's biggest product line is set for healthy growth, and the company also has additional catalysts that could come into play. Two massive markets could supercharge Amazon's growth in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Walmart vs. Costco

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Brick-and-mortar retailers Walmart (WMT 0.86%) and Costco (COST...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apple Makes BofA List of Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. As you’ve undoubtedly noticed in your shopping, inflation is running rampant. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. As an investor, you’re probably interested in companies that can withstand the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

CarMax Reports Strong Earnings – Buy, Sell, Hold?

Used car retailer CarMax (KMX) topped the consensus earnings estimates in its most recent quarter. However, it reported declining vehicle sales. The stock has plunged more than 25% this year. So, should you buy, sell, or hold the stock now? Read on to find out…. Used vehicles retailer CarMax,...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy