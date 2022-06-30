Walgreens Reports Beat on Earnings But Sees Future Decline in Profits

According to a recent survey by PYMNTS.com and LendingClub, 58 percent of Americans have admitted to living paycheck to paycheck, including more than 30 percent of those making upwards of $250,000. Anuj Nayar, Financial Health Officer at LendingClub joined Cheddar News to break down how inflation is impacting income, how higher-income earners are facing the same issue, and what that figure means about our economy. "The one that really shocked me too is 12 percent of them are just not even making the payments, and a lot of that is due to the fact as you get more income, unfortunately, you have to carry more debt," he said of the $250K-plus earners.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO