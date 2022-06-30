CB Joe Haden weighing FA offers

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) is not expected to return next season. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

But the 12-year veteran appears to have other options. Offers have come in for Haden to play a 13th season, according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, who notes those proposals remain on the table. Haden spent the past five years as a valuable defensive starter in Pittsburgh, helping the team craft a late-2010s defensive resurgence. The former Browns first-rounder may have a third NFL employer soon.

The offers Haden has received have not, however, induced him to sign. Haden, 33, inked two contracts with the Steelers — a three-year, $27M pact late in the summer of 2017 and a two-year, $22.4M extension agreed to in 2019 — but it is likely he will need to play at a reduced rate in 2022.

Stephon Gilmore is a year younger than Haden, but the Colts gave him a two-year, $23M deal. That contract differs from other pacts given to over-30 outside corners this offseason. Patrick Peterson re-signed with the Vikings for one year and $4M, while the Ravens landed Kyle Fuller for one year and $2.5M. Other veterans are in Haden’s boat. Xavier Rhodes, Robert Alford, Jason McCourty and Jackrabbit Jenkins remain unsigned.

PFF viewed Haden’s 2021 season as his worst in Pittsburgh, ranking him outside the top 60 corners. Haden’s passer rating as the closest defender vaulted to 100.1; that figure stood at 75.9 in 2020. Haden made the Pro Bowl in 2019. The Steelers do not have a corner with Haden’s pedigree, but they did re-sign Ahkello Witherspoon and add Levi Wallace in free agency. What other teams could be out there for Haden?

The Cardinals come to mind as a team in need. Kliff Kingsbury said veterans will be on the radar, and although Arizona added Josh Jackson, the team that tragically lost free agency addition Jeff Gladney in a fatal car accident figures to keep exploring the market ahead of training camp. The Giants, who cut James Bradberry in May, are thin at corner. Though, they are much closer to rebuilding than contending. The Patriots lost J.C. Jackson and may end up relying on Jalen Mills and the recently unretired Malcolm Butler, though the team is high on fourth-round rookie Jack Jones. With Wallace joining the Steelers and Tre’Davious White not a lock to be ready for week 1, could the Bills come into play?

Haden signing somewhere would make him just the second corner to be on a team ahead of his age-33 season this year. Casey Hayward, who turns 33 in September, is the only such player exiting June.