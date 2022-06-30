Jonathan Majors Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors has signed with WME , reuniting with his first agent Elan Ruspoli at the agency.

He is currently in production on Magazine Dreams, in which he stars and serves as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. Majors will play a Black amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence. This fall, Majors will go into production on the film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s The Man In the Basement, Majors also serves as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions.

Majors is coming off a huge 2021 which included his introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conquerer, the next villain to cause havoc in the MCU. He unveiled the character in Marvel’s Loki TV series and is expected to reprise it in Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania.

He also starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix western The Harder They Fall, which also starred Idris Elba and Zazie Beetz. Next up for Majors, he has been tapped opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III , which bows this November. He is also set to star in the Korean War pic Devotion for Sony.

In 2020, Majors gave a standout performance as the star of HBO’s digital record-breaking hit series and multiple award-nominated Lovecraft Country. Majors went on to earn both Emmy and Critics’ Choice nominations for his role as Atticus Freeman. That same year, Majors starred in Spike Lee’s epic war drama Da 5 Bloods .

Before these film and TV projects, Majors received critical acclaim for his performance in The Last Black Man In San Francisco , which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Majors earned a Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Actor and a Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male.

He continues to be repped by Entertainment 360 and Jackoway, Tyerman.