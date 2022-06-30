ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Meadows brought fraud allegation to Barr the day after 2020 election, records show

By Sarah D. Wire
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNEff_0gR3nTc200

Former President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows questioned the results of the 2020 election just one day after it took place, texting Atty. Gen. William Barr on Nov. 4 about looking into a fraud allegation, according to records released by the Justice Department.

The communications show how quickly Meadows moved to find evidence of purported fraud after it was evident Trump would lose the election, an effort that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection said in recent hearings was central to the former president’s plan to stay in power.

The late-night exchange began with a text message from Meadows to Barr.

“I don’t know how valid or who would be the best person to investigate but I thought you should be made aware of this. Tom Fitton tweeted it out and it is likely to get some attention,” Meadows wrote to Barr at 10:44 p.m. Fitton is president of Judicial Watch, a right-wing activist organization whose false allegations of voter fraud have been frequently cited by Trump .

The text was accompanied by a link to a tweet sent by far-right provocateur James O’Keefe, which has since been deleted but can be found online , alleging that postal workers in Michigan were being ordered to backdate mail-in ballots so it would appear they arrived by election day.

Two minutes later, Barr replied: “Got it.”

The messages, which were included in records related to the 2020 election released by the Justice Department under the Freedom of Information Act, appear to be the earliest documented instances in which Meadows brought claims of election fraud to Barr, an effort that would continue for weeks as the president, his legal team and his supporters pushed conspiracy theories in an attempt to change the outcome of the election he lost.

Trump, Meadows and others also pressured the Justice Department to get directly involved in ongoing lawsuits over election results and to issue blanket statements that fraud had occurred.

Barr said repeatedly after the election, including in a Dec. 1 interview with the Associated Press, that he did not find any evidence of widespread fraud in the election and that most of the allegations levied by Trump and those in his circle were related to individual instances and not a larger systemic problem.

The House Jan. 6 committee held a hearing last month focused on that pressure campaign. The bulk of its presentation, however, highlighted the increasing insistence by Trump in the final weeks of his presidency that the department get involved in pushing his unsubstantiated claims of fraud, going so far as to consider removing the acting attorney general in order to place a supporter in the role three days before Congress certified the election results on Jan. 6.

Barr told the committee in his deposition that Meadows would send him information and allegations that the president or others had drawn attention to, and he would send it to staff to determine whether it should be further scrutinized, according to a person familiar with Barr’s testimony who asked to remain anonymous to speak candidly to The Times about the proceedings.

“[Meadows] really just sent them over as if he was getting them off his desk. He never pushed or hounded [the Justice Department] about doing” anything with the information, the person said Barr told the committee, noting that Barr saw it as perfectly normal communication from the White House chief of staff.

It is unclear if the texts to Barr are among the thousands of text messages Meadows selectively turned over to the House committee before he abruptly stopped cooperating with its investigation. The texts to Barr are not among those leaked to and published by various media outlets. CNN and the Washington Post have reviewed hundreds of Meadows’ messages, including texts from conservative figures pushing him to have Trump fight the election results in court, and texts he received from lawmakers and conservative media personalities during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Nov. 4 text from Meadows is the only one in which Barr replied to Meadows. The attorney general immediately forwarded the link to his chief of staff, Will Levi, with a note, “Please get to right people.”

Meadows did not return requests for comment.

The texts from Meadows continued, particularly after Barr made the unorthodox decision to issue a memo telling federal prosecutors that they were allowed to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the presidential election results were certified. The memo warned that “specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries.”

The memo ran counter to the Justice Department’s decades-old non-interference policy, which prohibited investigations into allegations of fraud or other overt investigative steps until after the certification of election results so as not to affect the outcome.

Meadows texted Barr again on Nov. 10, sending him a PDF file labeled “Carone_Affidavit” that Barr would, in turn, forward to Levi with no instructions. In a separate message Meadows wrote, “Referenced FBI in affidavit.”

The affidavit was from Mellissa Carone, a contract IT worker who made several claims about election fraud at a vote-counting center in Detroit, including allegations that she saw ballots illegally scanned multiple times and that vans meant to bring in meals for election workers were hiding tens of thousands of ballots.

The document was included in a suit brought by the Trump campaign in Wayne County, Mich. A county judge later ruled on Nov. 13 that Carone’s allegations “simply are not credible” and denied the campaign’s request to block the county from certifying the results.

Despite the ruling, Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani used Carone as his star witness at a Dec. 2, 2020, hearing about election fraud held by the Michigan House.

Meadows also texted Barr a link to a different O’Keefe tweet on Nov. 10, 2020, which has also been deleted but can be found online, with the message “the audio is troublesome.” O’Keefe’s tweet included purported audio snippets of an interview a Pennsylvania postal worker had with federal agents after he had alleged his superiors were instructing workers to backdate mail ballots. Though the worker had recanted his story that day, O’Keefe’s tweet included a statement from the worker that he actually stood by his original claims.

The allegation is one of several the Department of Justice examined after the election, Barr has said.

The next afternoon, Meadows sent Barr a video file and a message stating, “Dale Harrison in Colorado. May be manipulation but worth review.” Harrison, a TikTok prankster, was seen in the video destroying a Trump ballot while dressed as a postal worker.

Barr also forwarded the video to Levi, along with Meadows’ message. Levi responded quickly with a link to a Newsweek article in which Harrison admitted that he faked destroying a ballot to gain followers.

The final messages from Meadows to Barr included a Microsoft Word document detailing an effort by the Lincoln Project, a political action committee led by Republicans who opposed Trump, to get Pennsylvania attorneys working on election fraud legislation fired. Barr did not respond or forward the document.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 585

Hard Dough
4d ago

It would be so easy to exonerate the entire Trump administration. Just go under oath and answer some questions. In fact, while you're there, present the verifiable proof of a fraudulent election that you've all been claiming. So easy, yet.....🤷🏻‍♂️

Reply(76)
379
John Conroy
3d ago

This may have been the first allegation of cheating after the election, but Trump was spreading rumours of cheating well before the election.

Reply(57)
176
smackwaterjack
3d ago

…this type of behavior makes me think that the QOP lost an guaranteed election that they paid a great deal of money to win…and they apparently got double crossed…

Reply(19)
112
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Fitton
Rolling Stone

Trump Scammed Supporters Out of $250 Million for Nonexistent Fraud Fund

Click here to read the full article. “Not only was there the Big Lie, there was the Big Ripoff,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) near the end of the Jan. 6 committee’s second hearing in laying out how the Trump campaign scammed money from supporters over false claims of election fraud. The Trump campaign sent “millions” of emails to Trump supporters about how they needed to “step up” to protect election integrity, according to the Jan. 6 committee. The money would go to the so-called the “Official Election Defense Fund” — which doesn’t appear to have actually existed, according to testimony. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abovethelaw.com

Bannon Quits Shouting About Jan. 6 Hearings To Demand Delay Of Trial Due To Publicity Around Jan. 6 Hearings

The genius of Steve Bannon’s lawyers is their willingness to make literally any inane argument, and to do it indignantly and at high decibel. How very dare the government suggest that Bannon, who got fired from the White House in 2017, is unable to assert executive privilege over conversations he had with Trump and/or third parties like the Proud Boys in 2021!
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Gretchen Carlson Takes on Nondisclosure Pacts, With GOP Backing

A pro-worker policy group headed by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson is again taking to Capitol Hill, this time with legislation targeting nondisclosure agreements that silence employees reporting sexual harassment. Less than six months ago, the same group—Lift Our Voices—ushered a similar bill into law, nullifying mandatory arbitration provisions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Fbi#Lawsuits#White House#Atty#The Justice Department#Judicial Watch
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Trump Painted in Testimony as Volatile, Angry President

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump learned his attorney general had publicly rejected his election fraud claims, he heaved his lunch at the wall with such force that the porcelain plate shattered and ketchup streamed down. On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, consumed by crowd size concerns,...
POTUS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
343K+
Followers
64K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy