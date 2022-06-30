ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Party like it’s 1776: Celebrate Independence Day 2022 with these bar & restaurant specials

By Rod Stafford Hagwood, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Sure, there are a lot of Fourth of July events coming forth (see what we did there?) this year, after tamped-down celebrations for too long.

But South Floridians cannot live by fireworks alone.

So, here’s a list of Independence Day-themed dining and drinking specials for the long holiday weekend, from July 1 through 4.

Keep in mind that the prices do not include taxes and gratuities.

American Social Bar & Kitchen

721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-715-1134; americansocialbar.com/las-olas

690 SW First Court, Miami; 305-570-4468; americansocialbar.com/brickell

From Friday through Monday, American Social bars will serve up specialty cocktails made with Horse Soldier bourbon for $13 — either a Strawberry Buck or a Manhattan. For each of these cocktails sold, AmSo plans to donate $1 to The Folded Flag Foundation , which provides scholarships and grants to the families of U.S. military and government personnel who died while on duty.

The Ben West Palm

251 N. Narcissus Ave., West Palm Beach; 561-655-4001; TheBenWestPalm.com

According to the waterfront Ben Hotel, this location is ideal for catching downtown West Palm Beach’s “4th on Flagler” fireworks display. The hotel is hosting a free and open-to-the-public boutique car show on the front lawn from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to DriveIn4th.com .

  • The hotel’s chophouse-inspired restaurant Proper Grit will have $100 bottles of Veuve Clicquot with white chocolate M&M popcorn. With the purchase of two entrees, you get a free bottle of Sea Sun wine by Caymus Vineyards. ProperGrit.com
  • The Ben’s rooftop lounge, Spruzzo, is having a party in a partnership with Veuve Clicquot that will feature DJ Kristian Caro from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. VIP poolside cabana and table reservations range in price from $75 to $325. Seating begins at 5:30 p.m., and reservations can be made by calling 561-655-4001, emailing dining@spruzzowestpalm.com or going to Eventbrite.com . For more information, go to SpruzzoWestPalm.com .

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Multiple locations; Bodegataqueria.com

If you want to party at home, all locations will offer a Summer Taco Station for $115 that includes tortillas, housemade tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa, pollo asado, carne asada, grilled shrimp, cilantro, potato sticks, red onion, pickled red cabbage, pickled red onion, avocado salsa and chili crema.

From Sunday through Monday, three Bodega Taquerias (not Aventura) will have drink specials:

  • Fort Lauderdale — Well drinks and select drafts for $3. Also, there will be Patron and Grey Goose bottle specials for $200; also includes a Fiesta Tower (with items such as elote, yuca frita, quesadillas and nachos; feeds four people).
  • West Palm Beach — Patron and Grey Goose bottle specials for $200. You can add a Fiesta Tower for $50.
  • Miami Beach — Patron and Grey Goose bottle specials for $250.

Delray Beach Market

33 SE Third Ave., Delray Beach; 561-562-7000; DelrayBeachMarket.com

This food hall ( still considered the largest in Florida ) will have 4th of July specials with these vendors:

  • Chuck & Patties — All American Special, with egg and cheeseburger topped with bacon-wrapped jalapeño for $12
  • Big T’s Deli — Pulled Pork Combo, a Carolina-style pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw and drink (beer or soda) for $15.99
  • County Line — Bucket o’ Chicken Picnic, with a half fried chicken, coleslaw, mac & cheese and watermelon for $19
  • Cellar & Pantry — Porchetta sandwich, seasoned loin of pork wrapped in crispy roasted pork belly for $12

Doris Italian Market & Bakery

Multiple locations; DorisMarket.com

This specialty grocer is offering an alternative to the usual 4th of July barbecue with its Special Clam Bake Package for $59.95. The take-home package comes with cooking instructions and is available through July 6.

The package includes: 2 pounds of peeled and deveined shrimp; 2 pounds of P.E.I. mussels; four dozen Littleneck clams; four corns on the cob; 2 pounds of red potatoes; 32 ounces of chicken stock; a 12-ounce bottle of beer; 2 ounces of seasoning, and one stick of salted butter.

Farmer’s Table North Palm Beach and NPB Public House

951 U.S. 1, North Palm Beach; 561-691-3430; Eventbrite.com and DineFarmersTable.com

With the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course as a backdrop, the 4th on the Fairway event will happen from 2 p.m. to midnight. There will be five bands performing, fireworks, a kids’ zone and a Bud Light Beer Truck (benefiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue). There will also be a BBQ tent with burgers, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. Farmer’s Table will have a special menu with prices ranging from $7 to $32.

Lionfish Delray Beach

307 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561-639-8700; LionfishDelray.com

Lionfish will offer a Fourth of July-themed Sugar & Stripes Margarita for $15. The cocktail has a sugar-rimmed glass with Cazadores Tequila, muddled raspberry and mint, watermelon, lime and agave; and it’s garnished with mint and blackberry.

Rosewater Rooftop at the Ray Hotel

233 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-739-1706; RosewaterDelray.com

On Sunday and Monday, Rosewater Rooftop will have a special menu including dishes such as Wagyu sliders for $18, mini chilled lobster rolls for $22, and a half-rack of BBQ pork ribs for $19. There will also be Patron tequila margaritas, ice popsicles, a DJ and — on Sunday — there will be a stationary Margarita Bicycle, which you pedal to blend your own frozen drink.

Throw Social

29 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 800-561-0755; ThrowSocial.com/delray

In addition to the regular full menu, the party venue will have specialty enhancements: two hot dogs with fries for $10, Bacardi buckets for $20, and Drunk Snow Cones made with Patron for $10.

Yellow Green Farmers Market

3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood; 954-513-3990; YGFarmersMarket.com

Yellow Green Farmers Market will be open its usual Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., but there will be some special discounts and offerings for the Independence Day holiday. And there will be live bands playing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Here are the food and drink specials:

  • Llanera Carne En Vara — 10% off your entire purchase if you say “Happy 4th of July” to the cashier
  • Trattoria Di Vakis — $4 off with the purchase of two pasta dishes or 2 pounds of pasta
  • Mari’s Kitchen — 10% off all products
  • Amber’s Tropical Escape — 10% discount to all military
  • Atipic Mix — Buy four empanadas, get two sweet empanadas for free. If you buy an Italian soda, you get two empanadas for free.
  • The Trap 954 — 10% off your entire order if you use the promo code Juneteenth4us at the self-ordering kiosk
  • Chile Limon Fusion — Draft beers for $2 and pineapple margaritas for $6
  • Gaby Ice Homemade Paletas — Two popsicles for the price of one
  • Ferrari Pizza — 10% off all pizzas
  • Salteñas — Two for the price of one on select beers and cocktails

Other vendors are offering discounts, too, including Trish’s Shabby Chic, Amore Colombian Jewelry, MacrameDelRey and K&K Bohemian.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-372-7606; WharfFTL.com

The Wharf will have a Star-Spangled Awesome celebration with red.,white and blue cocktails, as well as a mechanical bull, dunk tank and axe throwing activities. The gates open at noon (after 6 p.m., you must be age 21 or older). When you buy an American whiskey (prices start at $12), you get a free Budweiser or Bud Light. Admission is free, but if you RSVP at Eventbrite.com , you could get a free Tito’s cocktail (before 4 p.m.) and a free Wharf bucket hat, while supplies last.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

RIP, old FAT Village: Fort Lauderdale’s funky arts district prepares for demolition and a new look

FAT Village — the funky, freestyle, gritty, graffitied, nooked, crannied, caffeinated, cocktailed, serendipitous best-kept secret of your memories — is dead. Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s once-remote pocket of art-making and creative commerce in 70-year-old muraled warehouses along Northwest First Avenue, inspiration for the city’s original art walk and spark for a multimillion-dollar explosion ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Celebrity Chef to Take Over Two Coral Gables Restaurants

Earlier today, veteran restaurateur, TV personality, and certified Neapolitan pizza maker Donatella Arpaia announced her return to the culinary world. Arpaia, who’s 50, will take over operations at two Coral Gables restaurants, Redfish and Forte. When Arpaia relocated to Miami from New York City with her husband and their...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hungry for restaurant deals? We’ve got the Top 5 discounts for Bon Appétit Boca month

After taking a pandemic pause in 2020 and 2021, the dining promotion formerly known as Boca Raton Restaurant Month is back — with a new name and a selection of deeply discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. Throughout all of July, Bon Appétit Boca will serve up specials, with the goal of propping up sluggish restaurant traffic during South Florida’s historically slow ...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

El Camino West Palm Beach is a Visual Feast

El Camino is bringing its authentic Mexican cuisine to The Square in West Palm Beach. The restaurant brand has garnered quite the stellar reputation over the years as it expands to new locations across South Florida. Yes, the authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails are delicious, but the interior decor lends itself to the overall experience of dining at El Camino. Opening its doors this holiday weekend, diners will not only get to indulge in the made-from-scratch fare and refreshing margaritas, but also take in the $6 million interiors.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Where can you see fireworks this Fourth of July? Here’s a guide

After cancellations and scaling down due to COVID-19, this year many public Fourth of July festivities are back in full swing. Here’s where to see fireworks. Coconut Grove’s 4th of July Celebration with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami. For more info, click here.
MIAMI, FL
