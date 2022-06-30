ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Woman finally appears in court in dragging chained dog with car case

By Noelle Haynes
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpBPX_0gR3mqkq00

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of chaining her dog to her car and dragging it for 100 yards finally appeared in court after not appearing on her original court date .

Mechelle Kelly was indicted earlier this month on charges of animal cruelty. She was scheduled to appear in court on the charges, but there was an issue with an appointed attorney and a bench warrant was issued but later rescinded.

Kelly was arraigned Wednesday when she pleaded not guilty and a recognizance bond was set. A jail booking was entered on Thursday and Kelly was released.

Man wanted in Howland Twp. PD investigation

The booking and arraignment comes one month after the Animal Charity of Ohio posted on Facebook about Oreo, who was Kelly’s dog, and stated the dog was safe with the Animal Charity.

Oreo had broken at least two toes on each paw and had cuts and road rash on her legs.

Kelly’s jury trial is set for September 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
explore venango

Police: Venango County Prison Inmate Facing Charges for Failing to Return After Furlough

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly failing to report back to the jail after being granted a furlough. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department on June 6 filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Jason Michael Easley in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Oil City Residents Face Trespassing Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Oil City residents are facing felony charges after police reportedly caught them breaking into a residence on Harold Street. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Sabrina Lynn Buzard and 52-year-old Keith A. Blauser. According...
OIL CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaining#Animal Cruelty#Chained#The Animal Charity#Facebook About Oreo#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
explore venango

Police: Franklin Woman Jailed for Interfering With Child Custody

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient Franklin woman was arrested on Sunday for reportedly interfering with the custody of her six-month old child. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed a third-degree felony count of interfering with the custody of children against 29-year-old Karley Lynn Zimmerman in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Sunday, June 26.
FRANKLIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKBN

Man arrested in theft at local Old Navy store

According to the Niles City Police Facebook page, a couple entered the Old Navy location inside the Eastwood Mall on June 15 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Police said that shortly after entering, the man can be seen leaving the store with a purse that he didn’t arrive with.
NILES, OH
FOX8 News

Nine dogs shot in the head in Springboro

The ANNA Shelter is currently investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty where several dogs were shot and killed in Springboro. Here’s more on this case. Investigators did find shell casings at the scene, but they currently have more questions than answers. “In the 18 years that I have been doing this, this is one […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
WYTV.com

One person dead in Columbiana; identity released

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are engaged in a death investigation in Columbiana that began Thursday night. Police said that a relative of the person called police to the 200 block of Elm Street around 8 p.m. That person has been identified as 76-year-old James E. Tataseo. The house...
COLUMBIANA, OH
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy