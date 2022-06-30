10 Travel-friendly kid gadgets to take with you on your vacation

Purchase a backpack or a sling that works well for any occasion or environment with the Bellroy Nightsky colorway collection. This series includes the Venture Sling in 6L, 9L, and 10L as well as the Venture Duffel, Transit Backpack, Transit Backpack Plus, Transit Workpack, and Venture Backpack. Best of all, the capacity ranges from 6 to 40L to accommodate everyday life or long vacations. Moreover, the Venture Sling 10L features a slim shape with excellent versatility that provides easy one-handed access. Additionally, the Transit Backpack provides a capacity of 20L, 28L, or 38L and suits business travel and adventure trips. Finally, the Venture Duffel 40L boasts clean lines and understated performance, and it can withstand action. Furthermore, it includes elevated mesh zip pockets inside and detachable, padded shoulder straps.
