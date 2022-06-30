Truck spills fluid on interstate in Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A semi-truck crashed in Cleveland , shutting down lanes on I-90.
It happened around noon at I-90 East and West 117 th St. Thursday.Truck with oversized load hits interstate bridge
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a semi-truck flipped. SkyFOX video showed fluid that looked like oil spilled across the road.
All lanes were closed after the crash and slowly began to reopen an hour later.
Stay with FOX 8 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 1