Truck spills fluid on interstate in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A semi-truck crashed in Cleveland , shutting down lanes on I-90.

It happened around noon at I-90 East and West 117 th St. Thursday.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a semi-truck flipped. SkyFOX video showed fluid that looked like oil spilled across the road.

All lanes were closed after the crash and slowly began to reopen an hour later.

