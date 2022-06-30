ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Truck spills fluid on interstate in Cleveland crash

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A semi-truck crashed in Cleveland , shutting down lanes on I-90.

It happened around noon at I-90 East and West 117 th St. Thursday.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a semi-truck flipped. SkyFOX video showed fluid that looked like oil spilled across the road.

All lanes were closed after the crash and slowly began to reopen an hour later.

